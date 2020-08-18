Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for [[Hwange]] on 28 August 1983.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/> On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/>

Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for [[Hwange]] on 28 August 1983.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/> On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/>

'''Robert Christopher Ndlovu''' is a religious cleric of the [[Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe]]. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in [[Zimbabwe]] and he heads the [[Harare]] archdiocese.<ref name="rel zim">, [http://relzim.org/tag/robert-ndlovu/ Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu on justice, lack of trust, Pius Ncube and Robert Mugabe],''Rel Zim'', published:9 Aug 2012,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref> He is the current President of the [[Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference]] and Chairman of the National Marriage Tribunal.

'''Robert Christopher Ndlovu''' is a religious cleric of the [[Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe]]. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in [[Zimbabwe]] and he heads the [[Harare]] archdiocese.<ref name="rel zim">, [http://relzim.org/tag/robert-ndlovu/ Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu on justice, lack of trust, Pius Ncube and Robert Mugabe],''Rel Zim'', published:9 Aug 2012,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref>

Robert Christopher Ndlovu is a religious cleric of the Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in Zimbabwe and he heads the Harare archdiocese.[1] He is the current President of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference and Chairman of the National Marriage Tribunal.

Background

Ndlovu was born on 25 December 1955 in Tshongokwe.[2]

Career

Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for Hwange on 28 August 1983.[2] On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.[2]











