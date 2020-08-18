Difference between revisions of "Robert Christopher Ndlovu"
From Pindula
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
m
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
| rank =
| rank =
<!---------- Personal details ---------->
<!---------- Personal details ---------->
|−
| birth_name =
|+
| birth_name =
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1955|12|25}}
| birth_place = [[Tshongokwe]]
| birth_place = [[Tshongokwe]]
| death_date = <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_date = <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
| death_place =
| death_place =
| buried =
| buried =
|−
| nationality = Zimbabwean
|+
| nationality = Zimbabwean
| religion = Christian
| religion = Christian
| residence = [[Zimbabwe]]
| residence = [[Zimbabwe]]
|Line 42:
|Line 42:
| spouse =
| spouse =
| children =
| children =
|−
| occupation =
|+
| occupation =
|−
| profession =
|+
| profession =
| previous_post =
| previous_post =
| alma_mater =
| alma_mater =
|Line 69:
|Line 69:
}}
}}
|−
'''Robert Christopher Ndlovu''' is a religious cleric of the [[Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe]]. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in [[Zimbabwe]] and he heads the [[Harare]] archdiocese.<ref name="rel zim">, [http://relzim.org/tag/robert-ndlovu/ Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu on justice, lack of trust, Pius Ncube and Robert Mugabe],''Rel Zim'', published:9 Aug 2012,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref>
|+
'''Robert Christopher Ndlovu''' is a religious cleric of the [[Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe]]. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in [[Zimbabwe]] and he heads the [[Harare]] archdiocese.<ref name="rel zim">, [http://relzim.org/tag/robert-ndlovu/ Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu on justice, lack of trust, Pius Ncube and Robert Mugabe],''Rel Zim'', published:9 Aug 2012,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref>
|−
== Background ==
|+
==Background==
Ndlovu was born on 25 December 1955 in [[Tshongokwe]].<ref name="catholic hierachy">, [http://www.catholic-hierarchy.org/bishop/bndlovu.html Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu],''Catholic Hierachy'', retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref>
Ndlovu was born on 25 December 1955 in [[Tshongokwe]].<ref name="catholic hierachy">, [http://www.catholic-hierarchy.org/bishop/bndlovu.html Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu],''Catholic Hierachy'', retrieved:12 Jun 2015"</ref>
|−
== Career ==
|+
==Career==
Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for [[Hwange]] on 28 August 1983.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/> On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/>
Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for [[Hwange]] on 28 August 1983.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/> On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.<ref name="catholic hierachy"/>
|Line 102:
|Line 102:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
[[Category:Religious Leaders]]
Latest revision as of 10:42, 18 August 2020
Archbishop
Robert Chistopher Ndlovu
Robert Christopher Ndlovu
|Church
|Roman Catholic
|Archdiocese
|Harare
|Province
|Harare
|Installed
|2004
|Personal details
|Birth name
|Robert Christopher Ndlovu
|Born
|December 25, 1955
Tshongokwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Denomination
|Christian
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Head of the Archdiocese of Harare.
|Profession
|Archbishop
Robert Christopher Ndlovu is a religious cleric of the Roman Catholic Church in Zimbabwe. He is one of the Roman Catholic Archbishops in Zimbabwe and he heads the Harare archdiocese.[1] He is the current President of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference and Chairman of the National Marriage Tribunal.
Background
Ndlovu was born on 25 December 1955 in Tshongokwe.[2]
Career
Ndlovu was first ordained as a priest for Hwange on 28 August 1983.[2] On 9 February 1999, he was promoted into the office of Bishop for Hwange. He was then ordained Bishop of Hwange in the same year. In 2004, he was appointed and installed as Bishop of Harare.[2]
References
- ↑ , Catholic Archbishop Robert Ndlovu on justice, lack of trust, Pius Ncube and Robert Mugabe,Rel Zim, published:9 Aug 2012,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 , Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu,Catholic Hierachy, retrieved:12 Jun 2015"