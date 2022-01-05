The Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award is a Zimbabwean award named after Robert Mugabe. The award is an honour given to people that promote economic growth in Zimbabwe. Recipients of the award are nominated and each nomination should be justified in the form of a brief detailed profile of the individual's achievements which deserve to be recognised.

Background

On 2 January 2022, the Government announced the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award and called for nominees. The announcement signed by Misheck Sibanda read:

The individuals should be luminaries who have distinguished themselves through `outstanding, transformative service in human capital development that has opened up and achieved growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity. Each nomination should be accompanied by a justification in the form of a brief detailed profile on the achievements for which the individual is deemed deserving of this special recognition and national honour. You may present your nomination in the form of a citation, which will be used when the individual is awarded the special honour or in the form of a relevant document which celebrates and immortalises the achievement for posterity.