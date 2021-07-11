Difference between revisions of "Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence"
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence (RGMSI) is an associate of the Bindura University of Science Education.
History
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence (RGMSI)' was named after Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe. In October 2007, President Mugabe launched the intelligence academy named after him, saying it would produce officers able to counter growing threats from Western powers.
Mugabe was quoted as having said:
"With the current unjustified demonization of Zimbabwe by Western powers, the role of intelligence in shaping foreign, security and economic policies become even more critical. The important role of defending our country cannot be left to mediocre officers incapable of comprehending and analytically evaluating the operational environment to ensure that the sovereignty of our state is not only preserved, but enhanced."
Location
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence is based on Chitamba Farm in Mazowe.[2]
Programmes
The programmes were launched on the 28th of August 2007 when the school was given associate status by the Bindura University of Science Education.[3]
Diploma
The Robert Gabriel Mugabe School of Intelligence offers a two year diploma in intelligence and security covering 20 different core courses.
Entry Requirements
- The Diploma in Intelligence and Security Studies targets Central Intelligence Organisation officers with five O-level subjects. The diploma can then be used for entry into the degree programme.
- Students are drawn from Zimbabwe's defence forces, immigration and revenue authorities and the security service arms of neighbouring countries.[2]
Degree
The intelligence school also offers a four year degree programme in intelligence and security.
Entry Requirements
- A Diploma in Intelligence and Security Studies
