Difference between revisions of "Robert Gwaze"

''' Robert Gwaze ''' was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in ''' 1997 ''' . He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scene and the country in ''' 2013 ''' .

Robert Gwaze was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997. He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scenes and the country in 2013.

Robert Gwaze was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997. He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scene and the country in 2013.

Education

Robert Gwaze is a graduate of Prince Edward High School.

Chess Career

1997

At age 15 he was National Champion

1998

Winner of African Junior Championships in Kenya in 1998, and got the International Master (IM) norm

2002

At the 2002 Chess Olympiad tournament in Bled, Slovenia he achieved a rare perfect score, winning all nine of his games on first board for Zimbabwe

2007

In 2007, he won the African Individual Chess Championship in Windhoek, Namibia, earning a spot in the 2009 Chess World Cup. There he lost in round one to Alexey Shirov

2010

First in the Cuca Trophy international tournament in Luanda, Angola ahead of Grand Masters Galego Luis and Korneev Oleg

First in the South African Open.

2011

He won the African ZONE 4.3 individual championships 2011, qualifying him to play in the World Cup (2011); there lost to Ukrainian super-GM and former FIDE Champion Ruslan Ponomariov in the first round

2012

2012 Capablanca Open Chess Festival Prestige A

Other Interests

He coached Hartman House in Harare, Zimbabwe.