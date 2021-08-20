Difference between revisions of "Robert Gwaze"
'''Robert Gwaze''' was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''. He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scene and the country in '''2013'''.
'''Robert Gwaze''' was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in '''1997'''. He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scene and the country in '''2013'''.
==Education==
==Education==
==References==
==References==
Robert Gwaze was Zimbabwean National Chess Champion in 1997. He was the youngest person to be National Master in Zimbabwe. He disappeared from the chess scene and the country in 2013.
See Chess In Zimbabwe.
Education
Robert Gwaze is a graduate of Prince Edward High School.
Chess Career
1997
At age 15 he was National Champion
1998
Winner of African Junior Championships in Kenya in 1998, and got the International Master (IM) norm
2002
At the 2002 Chess Olympiad tournament in Bled, Slovenia he achieved a rare perfect score, winning all nine of his games on first board for Zimbabwe
2007
In 2007, he won the African Individual Chess Championship in Windhoek, Namibia, earning a spot in the 2009 Chess World Cup. There he lost in round one to Alexey Shirov
2010
First in the Cuca Trophy international tournament in Luanda, Angola ahead of Grand Masters Galego Luis and Korneev Oleg
First in the South African Open.
2011
He won the African ZONE 4.3 individual championships 2011, qualifying him to play in the World Cup (2011); there lost to Ukrainian super-GM and former FIDE Champion Ruslan Ponomariov in the first round
2012
2012 Capablanca Open Chess Festival Prestige A
Other Interests
He coached Hartman House in Harare, Zimbabwe.