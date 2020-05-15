Difference between revisions of "Robert Kolisani Lunga"

In July 2018, Robert Kolisani Lunga was elected to Ward 1 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1001 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Bubi RDC with 1001 votes, beating Coster Sibanda of MDC-Alliance with 45 votes, Mandla Msimanga of NPF with 35 votes and Soneni Ngwenya of MDC-T with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]