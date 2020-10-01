Difference between revisions of "Robert Mabvuta"

In July 2018, Robert Mabvuta was elected to Ward 10 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1359 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Mutoko RDC with 1359 votes, beating Maria Stanford of MDC-Alliance with 250 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

