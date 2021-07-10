|description= Robert John McBride a South African and the head of the foreign branch in the State Security Agency (SSA). On 8 July 2021, McBride was suspended after four South African spies were caught and left stranded for nine days in Maputo in Mozambique, following a failed SSA operation targeting insurgents in Cabo Delgado at the height of the terrorist attacks earlier in 2021.

Robert John McBride a South African and the head of the foreign branch in the State Security Agency (SSA). On 8 July 2021, McBride was suspended after four South African spies were caught and left stranded for nine days in Maputo in Mozambique, following a failed SSA operation targeting insurgents in Cabo Delgado at the height of the terrorist attacks earlier in 2021.

Career

In September 2019 he threw the hat to become South Africa’s next deputy public protector.[1]

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Former IPID investigator Cedrick Nkabinde lodged a complaint against McBride to the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwhebane in June 2018. Mkwebane's reported detailed alleged irregular appointments, maladministration and protected disclosure regarding alleged unethical conduct by McBride.

ANC MPs leaned heavily on Nkabinde's allegations when they decided not to renew McBride's contract in February 2019.

After his contract with the IPID was not renewed, McBride worked as a project manager at the department of public service.[1]

Suspension

Metro Police

Robert McBride was the metro police chief.[2]

SSA Career

McBride was brought to the SSA by State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on a three-year contract ending in June 2023.[2]

Suspension

On 8 July 2021, McBride was suspended after four South African spies were caught and left stranded for nine days in Maputo in Mozambique, following a failed SSA operation targeting insurgents in Cabo Delgado at the height of the terrorist attacks earlier in 2021.

The failed operation had been sanctioned by Robert McBride and the operational protocols had allegedly not been followed. The protocol required that the Mozambican authorities be notified about the activities of the South African spooks in their territory.

An agreement providing for such collaborative operations was in place, however, it was ignored.