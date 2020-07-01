Difference between revisions of "Robert Mubaiwa"

Robert Mubaiwa

Robert Mubaiwa is the current head of trading at the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. He holds a BSc in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and Public Accountants and member of Auditors Board of Zimbabwe and has over 15 years in Capital Markets and insurance.[1]

Education

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) - Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting (Oxford Brookes University 2009)

Level 1- Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

Higher National Diploma In Accounting 2004

Dewure High School

Career

Robert joined Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) as Trading Manager in May 2008. Robert was instrumental in the automation of the ZSE in 2015 and debt market framework and he is responsible for trading and surveillance of listed securities on the ZSE. Prior to joining ZSE he was Account Executive at Marsh Insurance Brokers Zimbabwe and Capitol Insurance Brokers. He was responsible for underwriting short term insurance business and claims management and accounting.

Experience

Trading Manager - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (May 2008 – Present)

Accountant - Marsh Insurance Brokers Zimbabwe (Apr 2004 – May 2008)





