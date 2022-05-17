<blockquote> “He did not do well in his A’ Level exams. We have now had to get him private teachers. He enjoys this basketball thing. He likes it, he goes to the gym after that, but aahh... we were given the impression he was working hard,".<ref name="newzim"/> </blockquote>

For his primary education, Chatunga attended [[St Michael's School]] in [[ Borrowdale ]] and [[ Hartmann House Prep School ]], then went on to [[St . George's College]]. Later, he attended [[Kutama College]] in [[ Zvimba ]] for his early secondary education. He was then transferred to [[Speciss College]] in [[Harare]] where he continued his studies. He completed his Advanced Level at [[St John's College]] in Harare where he performed dismally in his final exams. <ref name="newzim">, [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-7236-Robert+Junior+fails+A+Levels,+dad+reveals/news.aspx Robert Junior fails A' Levels, dad reveals], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published:19 February 2012, Retrieved:16 Dec 2014</ref> His father publicised the news when he compared his dismal performance to the elder sister Bona who had succeeded in attaining a Degree from Hong Kong in China. Robert Junior is alleged to have attained a series of U's in his Advanced Level and his father ridiculed him by referring him to as an 'undertaker'. In an interview with the [[The Sunday Mail]], hie father was quoted saying;

Socialites Hillary Makaya & Robert Mugabe Jnr.



Robert Mugabe Junior is the son to the former president of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe and former first lady Grace Mugabe who was the Secretary of the Women's league in the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party. He is currently studying architecture at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Background

Robert Junior was born to a ruling elite family established in the Zimbabwean political arena. He is the second born to a family of three. Bona Chikore (nee Mugabe) is the first born in the family and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe is the last born in the family. His family comes from the Zvimba area in the Mashonaland west province and the family also owns a number of estates in the Mazowe area of Mashonaland Central Province.

Educational Background

For his primary education, Chatunga attended St Michael's School in Borrowdale and Hartmann House Prep School, then went on to St. George's College. Later, he attended Kutama College in Zvimba for his early secondary education. He was then transferred to Speciss College in Harare where he continued his studies. He completed his Advanced Level at St John's College in Harare where he performed dismally in his final exams. [1] His father publicised the news when he compared his dismal performance to the elder sister Bona who had succeeded in attaining a Degree from Hong Kong in China. Robert Junior is alleged to have attained a series of U's in his Advanced Level and his father ridiculed him by referring him to as an 'undertaker'. In an interview with the The Sunday Mail, hie father was quoted saying;

“He did not do well in his A’ Level exams. We have now had to get him private teachers. He enjoys this basketball thing. He likes it, he goes to the gym after that, but aahh... we were given the impression he was working hard,".[1]

Robert Jnr is reported to not have finished high school. [2]

Sporting career

Robert Junior has interests in basketball. He started his career when he was still in Primary School at Kutama. Mugabe wanted to play US college basketball with chances of joining the NBA Draft, but due to political sanctions couldn’t. He once played for the Zimbabwe National Basketball under-18 team. One of his notable appearances was when he featured for the Zimbabwean squad in the Zone 6 games held in Harare in 2010.[3] He participated in the games when he was only 18. His mother Grace attended the games at City Sports Centre and she was on the touchline cheering the son who displayed a good performance. In 2015, Robert was named as part of Zimbabwe's basketball team to represent the country at the Afro-basket championships in Tunisia.[4]

Political Interests

In 2014, youths from Harare made calls to bring in Robert Junior into the party's youth wing.[5] These calls came in a bid to end Factionalism in Zanu-PF which was allegedly being perpetrated by the camp led by the ousted vice president Joice Mujuru. The bid however did not succeed. It was his mother who succeeded when she was elected the Secretary for the women's affairs in the ZANU PF party.

On 23 March 2022, Robert Jr attended a ZANU PF rally in Chitungwiza in the run-up to the 26 March by-elections where he met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his son, Emmerson Jr.

He was also pictured eating ice cream at the rally while seating alongside a ZANU PF-linked preacher Passion Java.

Speaking at the venue of the rally in the company of ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, Mugabe commended the party for accomodating him. He said he “is a ZANU PF child” and has “a ZANU PF soul”.

His mother Grace was reportedly worried over his association with ZANU PF. A publication stated that she was worried that Robert Jr. could get sucked into deadly ZANU PF fights given how his late father lost his position as party leader and Head of State.

The NewsHawks reported a family source as saying Grace was not happy with Robert Jr’s links with Java. The source said:

"She is worried and very angry with him at the same time. The former first lady only learnt about the Passion Java, Robert Jnr links a few weeks ago and she is not happy with that. Not only Amai is unhappy about that, but the whole family."

Controversies

Evading Security Personnel

In 2010, Robert Junior made the headlines when he escaped from the state bodyguards at St Johns College in Harare and went shopping with his friend. He is believed to have escaped the watchful eyes of the state security personnel into his friend's car and went to Chisipite shopping centre where he enjoyed a few moments as an ordinary citizen away from the watchful eye of security personnel.[8]

Eviction from Sandton apartment

Robert Mugabe Jr and his brother Chatunga Bellarmine were evicted from their luxurious apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg after a violent brawl occurred at their apartment which left a security officer nursing a broken arm and leg. [9] The two boys were staying in Morningside Sandton, Johannesburg’s wealthiest area.[9] Their apartment reportedly cost R74 000 per month in rent. [9] The brothers had relocated to South Africa from Dubai at the beginning of 2017.

Miscarriage Controversy

A waitress at the Capital 20 West Hotel in Sandton, South Africa was reported to have suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly pushed by a fleeing Robert Mugabe Jr as he sought to escape his mother’s wrath. The attack happened at a Sandton Hotel and resulted in the assault on the South African model Gabriella Engels, who accused Robert Jr's mother, Grace Mugabe of attacking her with an extension cord.

Videos

Robert Mugabe Junoir speaks at the funeral of his father, Robert Mugabe:

Hospitalisation

Robert Mugabe Junior was reportedly hospitalised at a private hospital in Singapore on 14 May 2022 after experiencing chest pains.

According to a report, Mugabe was alone when he suffered a collapsed right lung a few hours after he landed in Singapore.

He was reportedly ferried to an unnamed Singapore private hospital where he was admitted.[10]

Robert Mugabe Jr in Singapore Hospital

Robert Mugabe Junior in Singapore Hospital

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe in Singapore Hospital

Trivia

Robert Junior is the Robert Mugabe's firstborn son (second in the family). He was named number 4 among Zimbabwe's most influential young people in a survey conducted by the Zimbabwe Research Institute.[11] He was also named among Zimbabwe's hottest men.[12]

