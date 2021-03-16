Difference between revisions of "Robert Mugabe Quotes"

This is a verified list of Robert Mugabe's quotes on Gukurahundi, succession, homosexuality and life.

On Homosexuality

"Homosexuals are worse than dogs and pigs; dogs and pigs will never engage in homosexual madness; even insects won’t do it."

- Mugabe after his government shut down a book exhibition by Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe at the Harare International Book Fair in 1995.[1]

On Succession

"I have people in mind who would want to be. But I have looked at them. I have not come to any conclusion as to which one, really, should be. I leave it to the choice of people. Perhaps when we get close to the election I will have some in mind."

- BBC documentary: Robert Mugabe @ 90 (2014)[2]

"Grooming a successor, is it an inheritance? In a democratic party, you don’t want leaders appointed that way. They have to be appointed properly by the people." -TV interview, 2016

[3]

"They want me to stand for elections; they want me to stand for elections everywhere in the party. The majority of the people feel that there is no replacement, successor, who to them is acceptable, as acceptable as I am. The people, you know, would want to judge everyone else on the basis of President Mugabe as the criteria.”

- 93rd birthday ZBC Interview, February 2017 [4]

On Britain

"What has happened to Britain? They have grown small in mind, small in intellect, that wisdom which the likes of Churchill had, where is it? You can’t see it at all. You can’t see it in people now with gay habits – shame on them. I pity the one lady I admire, the Queen, that she is in these circumstances. I’m sure down deep she must be groaning (at) the loss of values in Britain. They’ve gone to the dogs. No respect, gone.”

- BBC documentary: Robert Mugabe @ 90- 2014[2]

"It was a moment of madness."

- Mugabe speaking during the burial of Joshua Nkomo in 1999[1]