In July 2018, Robert Mukamo was elected to Ward 7 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 2218 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Chimanimani RDC with 2218 votes, beating Ishmael Matsika of MDC Alliance with 345 votes and Mercy Maosa of PRC with 70 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

