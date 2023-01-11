Difference between revisions of "Robert Mukwena"
title =
title = Member of Parliament
Robert Mukwena is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chiredzi constituency.
Robert Mukwena is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliamentfor Chiredzi constituency.
in Bikita.
==
==
====
Mukwenajoined the in 1976and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.
He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC
He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC
Latest revision as of 10:32, 11 January 2023
|Robert Mukwena
|Born
|Robert Mukwena
March 3, 1967
Bikita
|Occupation
|Title
|Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Robert Mukwena is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chiredzi constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 3 March 1967 in Bikita.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Mukwena joined the Second Chimurenga in 1976 and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.
- He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:
- Robert Mukwena of Zanu PF with n/a votes or n/a percent,
- Josphat Chapfidza of MDC–T with n/a votes or n/a percent,
- Bothwell Lucent Shoko of MDC–N with n/a votes or n/a percent.
Total n/a votes