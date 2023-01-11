Pindula

| title              = Honorable Member of Parliament  
| title              = Member of Parliament  
 
'''Robert Mukwena''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Chiredzi]] constituency.
'''Robert Mukwena''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of [[parliament]] for [[Chiredzi]] constituency.
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Robert Mukwena was born on 03-Mar-67 in [[Bikita]].  
'''Born:''' '''3 March 1967''' in [[Bikita]].  
  
==Political career==
==Service/Career==
*Mukwena joined the Armed Struggle in 1976 and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.  
'''Mukwena''' joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] in '''1976''' and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.  
*He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC
* He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC.
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chiredzi]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Robert Mukwena''' of Zanu PF with n/a votes or n/a percent,
* [[Josphat Chapfidza]] of MDC–T with n/a votes or n/a percent,
* [[Bothwell Lucent Shoko]] of MDC–N with n/a votes or n/a percent.
'''Total''' '''n/a votes'''
  
  
Robert Mukwena
BornRobert Mukwena
(1967-03-03) March 3, 1967 (age 55)
Bikita
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleMember of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Robert Mukwena is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Chiredzi constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 3 March 1967 in Bikita.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Mukwena joined the Second Chimurenga in 1976 and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.

  • He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:

Total n/a votes

