In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chiredzi]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

''' Mukwena ''' joined the [[Second Chimurenga]] in ''' 1976 ''' and stayed at Toronga Chibawawa Trained at Chimoio II.

'''Robert Mukwena''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of [[ parliament ]] for [[Chiredzi]] constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 3 March 1967 in Bikita.

School / Education

Service/Career

He was elected to a District Chairman and elevated to be a DCC.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiredzi North returned to Parliament:

