Difference between revisions of "Robert Zhuwao"

From Pindula
m
m
Line 81: Line 81:
 
*For his secondary school, he went to [[St. George's College]] in Harare
 
*For his secondary school, he went to [[St. George's College]] in Harare
 
*His son, Jason Zhuwao, is a politician and model who won most handsome man in Zimbabwe's 2016 Model awards.
 
*His son, Jason Zhuwao, is a politician and model who won most handsome man in Zimbabwe's 2016 Model awards.
 
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 96: Line 93:
 
|image_alt=Robert Zhuwao
 
|image_alt=Robert Zhuwao
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Entrepreneurs]]

Revision as of 05:45, 19 September 2020

Robert Zhuwao
Robert Zhuwao
ResidenceHarare, Zimbabwe
Other namesRobert Zee
EducationSt. George's College
OccupationEntrepreneur
Known forBeing owner of Red Fox Hotel
Home townZvimba
ChildrenJason Zhuwawo
RelativesPatrick Zhuwao (brother), Robert Mugabe

Robert Zhuwao is an entrepreneur. He is the owner of Red Fox Hotel, an establishment in Harare known for its Zimdancehall entertainment on Sundays. In Zimdancehall circles he is known to have helped lift up many artists by providing them with a venue to play and mentorship.

Trivia

  • For his secondary school, he went to St. George's College in Harare
  • His son, Jason Zhuwao, is a politician and model who won most handsome man in Zimbabwe's 2016 Model awards.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Robert_Zhuwao&oldid=92543"