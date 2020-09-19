Robert Zhuwao is an entrepreneur. He is the owner of Red Fox Hotel, an establishment in Harare known for its Zimdancehall entertainment on Sundays. In Zimdancehall circles he is known to have helped lift up many artists by providing them with a venue to play and mentorship.

Trivia

For his secondary school, he went to St. George's College in Harare

His son, Jason Zhuwao, is a politician and model who won most handsome man in Zimbabwe's 2016 Model awards.