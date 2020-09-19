Difference between revisions of "Robert Zhuwao"
|Robert Zhuwao
|Residence
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Other names
|Robert Zee
|Education
|St. George's College
|Occupation
|Entrepreneur
|Known for
|Being owner of Red Fox Hotel
|Home town
|Zvimba
|Children
|Jason Zhuwawo
|Relatives
|Patrick Zhuwao (brother), Robert Mugabe
Robert Zhuwao is an entrepreneur. He is the owner of Red Fox Hotel, an establishment in Harare known for its Zimdancehall entertainment on Sundays. In Zimdancehall circles he is known to have helped lift up many artists by providing them with a venue to play and mentorship.
Trivia
- For his secondary school, he went to St. George's College in Harare
- His son, Jason Zhuwao, is a politician and model who won most handsome man in Zimbabwe's 2016 Model awards.