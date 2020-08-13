Difference between revisions of "Robin Bales Smith"

In July 2018, Robin Bales Smith was elected to Ward 31 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2190 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Zvimba RDC with 2190 votes, beating Akison Kambuzuma of MDC-Alliance with 286 votes, Boniface Karembera of PRC with 50 votes and Kudakwashe Dexter Munyoro of NPF with 49 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

