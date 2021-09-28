In July 2018, Robson Chidongo was elected to Ward 12 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1427 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mbire RDC with 1427 votes, beating Christopher Mashiri of MDC Alliance with 635 votes and Adam Mpinyuri of ZDU with 223 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]