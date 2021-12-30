Difference between revisions of "Robson Mavenyengwa"
Revision as of 08:12, 30 December 2021
|Robson Mavenyengwa
|Born
|March 24, 1971
Zaka
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Parliament
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
Robson Mavenyengwa is a Zimbabwean politician from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka North Constituency. He was then reelcted in the July 2018 elections.
Background
Robson Mavenyengwa was born on 24 March 1971 in Zaka.
Political career
In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing Ailes Baloyi who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University School of Education where Retired Commissioner Addmore Veterai was also nominated but did not get a seconder.[1]
References
- ↑ NKULUMANI MLAMBO, Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair, Masvingo Mirror, Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021