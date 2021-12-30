Pindula

==Background==
 
==Background==
Robson Mavenyengwa was born on 3/24/1971 in Zaka
+
 
 +
Robson Mavenyengwa was born on 24 March 1971 in Zaka.
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
##Career##
+
 
 +
In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing [[Ailes Baloyi]] who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at [[Great Zimbabwe University]] School of Education where Retired Commissioner [[Addmore Veterai]] was also nominated but did not get a seconder.<ref name="MM">NKULUMANI MLAMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/mavhenyengwa-is-the-new-zanu-pf-masvingo-province-vice-chair/ Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"
 
{| class="pintablefloat"
Line 116: Line 118:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]

Robson Mavenyengwa
Robson Mavenyengwa.jpg
Born (1971-03-24) March 24, 1971 (age 50)
Zaka
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Parliament
Political partyZANU-PF

Robson Mavenyengwa is a Zimbabwean politician from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka North Constituency. He was then reelcted in the July 2018 elections.

Background

Robson Mavenyengwa was born on 24 March 1971 in Zaka.

Political career

In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing Ailes Baloyi who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University School of Education where Retired Commissioner Addmore Veterai was also nominated but did not get a seconder.[1]

References

  1. NKULUMANI MLAMBO, Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair, Masvingo Mirror, Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021
