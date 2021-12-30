In December 2021, Robson Mavenyengwa defeated [[Ezra Chadzamira]] to become Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairman. However, Chadzamira appealed the outcome after he was humiliated in Gutu where he got 508 votes while Mavenyengwa got 8 098 votes. The districts were barred after it emerged that they did not have cells and branches and were doctored up during the district elections. Elections held in Masvingo Urban Ward 2 on 28 Decemebr 2021 were nullified and started afresh on 29 December 2021 after it emerged that 18 of the 40 voters were not in party structures.<ref name="Masvingo">SIMBARASHE MTEMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/chadzamira-appeals-elections-after-suffering-humiliating-defeat/ Chadzamira appeals elections after suffering humiliating defeat], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: December 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing [[Ailes Baloyi]] who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at [[Great Zimbabwe University]] School of Education where Retired Commissioner [[Addmore Veterai]] was also nominated but did not get a seconder.<ref name="MM">NKULUMANI MLAMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/mavhenyengwa-is-the-new-zanu-pf-masvingo-province-vice-chair/ Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

Robson Mavenyengwa is a Zimbabwean politician from the ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka North Constituency. He was then reelcted in the July 2018 elections.

Background

Robson Mavenyengwa was born on 24 March 1971 in Zaka.

Political career

