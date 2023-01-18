In ''' December 2021 ''' , ''' Robson Mavenyengwa ''' defeated [[Ezra Chadzamira]] to become [[ Masvingo ]] Zanu PF provincial chairman. However, Chadzamira appealed the outcome after he was humiliated in [[ Gutu ]] where he got 508 votes while ''' Mavenyengwa ''' got 8 098 votes. The districts were barred after it emerged that they did not have cells and branches and were doctored up during the district elections. Elections held in [[ Masvingo ]] Urban Ward 2 on ''' 28 Decemebr 2021 ''' were nullified and started afresh on ''' 29 December 2021 ''' after it emerged that 18 of the 40 voters were not in party structures. <ref name="Masvingo">SIMBARASHE MTEMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/chadzamira-appeals-elections-after-suffering-humiliating-defeat/ Chadzamira appeals elections after suffering humiliating defeat], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: December 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

In December 2021, Robson Mavenyengwa defeated [[Ezra Chadzamira]] to become Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairman. However, Chadzamira appealed the outcome after he was humiliated in Gutu where he got 508 votes while Mavenyengwa got 8 098 votes. The districts were barred after it emerged that they did not have cells and branches and were doctored up during the district elections. Elections held in Masvingo Urban Ward 2 on 28 Decemebr 2021 were nullified and started afresh on 29 December 2021 after it emerged that 18 of the 40 voters were not in party structures.<ref name="Masvingo">SIMBARASHE MTEMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/chadzamira-appeals-elections-after-suffering-humiliating-defeat/ Chadzamira appeals elections after suffering humiliating defeat], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: December 29, 2021, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

In ''' November 2020 ''' , ''' Mavenyengwa ''' was elected Zanu PF [[ Masvingo Province ]] vice chairman replacing [[ Aaron Baloyi| Ailes Baloyi]] who resigned from the post after being appointed [[ Chiredzi ]] RDC chief executive officer in ''' September ''' . He was elected on ''' 7 November 2020 ''' during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at [[Great Zimbabwe University]] School of Education where Retired Commissioner [[Addmore Veterai]] was also nominated but did not get a seconder. <ref name="MM">NKULUMANI MLAMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/mavhenyengwa-is-the-new-zanu-pf-masvingo-province-vice-chair/ Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing [[Ailes Baloyi]] who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at [[Great Zimbabwe University]] School of Education where Retired Commissioner [[Addmore Veterai]] was also nominated but did not get a seconder.<ref name="MM">NKULUMANI MLAMBO, [https://masvingomirror.com/mavhenyengwa-is-the-new-zanu-pf-masvingo-province-vice-chair/ Mavhenyengwa is the new Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chair], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: December 30, 2021</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

'''Robson Mavenyengwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Zaka ]] North Constituency. He was then re-elcted in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections.

'''Robson Mavenyengwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician from the ZANU- PF party . He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Zaka North Constituency ]] . He was then reelcted in the July 2018 elections.

Robson Mavenyengwa is a Zimbabwean politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Zaka North Constituency. He was then re-elcted in the July 2018 elections.

Personal Details

Born: 24 March 1971 in Zaka.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zaka North returned to Parliament:

Robson Mavenyengwa of Zanu PF with 9 733 votes or 67.46 percent,

of Zanu PF with 9 733 votes or 67.46 percent, Simon Mupindu of MDC–T with 3 729 votes or 25.85 percent,

Bettas Makwara of MDC–N with 965 votes or 6.69 percent.

Total 14 427 votes

Events

Zanu PF internal politics

In November 2020, Mavenyengwa was elected Zanu PF Masvingo Province vice chairman replacing Ailes Baloyi who resigned from the post after being appointed Chiredzi RDC chief executive officer in September. He was elected on 7 November 2020 during the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting held at Great Zimbabwe University School of Education where Retired Commissioner Addmore Veterai was also nominated but did not get a seconder. [1]

In December 2021, Robson Mavenyengwa defeated Ezra Chadzamira to become Masvingo Zanu PF provincial chairman. However, Chadzamira appealed the outcome after he was humiliated in Gutu where he got 508 votes while Mavenyengwa got 8 098 votes. The districts were barred after it emerged that they did not have cells and branches and were doctored up during the district elections. Elections held in Masvingo Urban Ward 2 on 28 Decemebr 2021 were nullified and started afresh on 29 December 2021 after it emerged that 18 of the 40 voters were not in party structures. [2]

Further Reading