Robson Mhandu is a Zimbabwean veteran journalist who works for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. In the 2013 elections, Mhandu competed unsuccessfully to be a legislator for Chitungwiza North Constituency as a Zanu-PF candidate.

Background

Robson Mhandu grew up in Chikomba district in the Sadza area. He is a member of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe.[1]

Parents

Mhandu's father was a general worker in a parastatal.[1]

Wife

Robson Mhandu's wife is Patience.[1]

Children

Mhandu and his wife have four children; two boys and two girls.[1]

Education

He went to Kwenda and Sadza secondary schools for his Ordinary Level education before attending Harare High School for Advanced Levels. On completion, Robson Mhandu enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe where he graduated with a BSc Honours in Sociology degree in 1990.

He obtained a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Success Institute in South Africa in 2002 and has several certificates in media and management obtained between 1997 and 2012.[1]

Career

Mhandu worked for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from 1991 to 2010. He joined ZBC as a junior officer and rose to middle management and left as a general manager.

He joined the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority as head of marketing and corporate services in 2010, before being engaged by Kalamazoo Business Systems Group International in 2012.[1]





Politics=

In an interview with The Herald, Mhandu said he joined Zanu-PF in 1983 while still at Kwenda Mission. When he moved to Harare, he said he actively participated in Zanu-PF youth activities in Chitungwiza and at the University of Zimbabwe.

After leaving the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2009, Mhandu was co-opted into the executive of Seke 1 District in Chitungwiza, Harare Province, after serving in the cell and branch structures. He was elected unopposed to the position of secretary for finance for the district the same year.[1]



