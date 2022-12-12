|description= Robson Mhandu is a Zimbabwean veteran journalist who works for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation. In the 2013 elections, Mhandu competed unsuccessfully to be a legislator for Chitungwiza North Constituency as a Zanu-PF candidate.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chitungwiza]] North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

After leaving the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2009, Mhandu was co-opted into the executive of Seke 1 District in Chitungwiza, Harare Province, after serving in the cell and branch structures. He was elected unopposed to the position of secretary for finance for the district the same year.<ref name="H"/>

In an interview with [[The Herald]], Mhandu said he joined Zanu-PF in 1983 while still at Kwenda Mission. When he moved to [[Harare]], he said he actively participated in Zanu-PF youth activities in [[Chitungwiza]] and at the University of Zimbabwe.

In ''' September 2018 ''' , Mhandu rejoined ZBC as Director of Productions and Television Services. <ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/slymediatv/posts/robson-mhandu-bounces-back-at-zbctv-as-director-of-productions-and-television-se/2229293487328418/ Sly Media Productions], ''Facebook'', Published: September 3, 2018, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref>

Mhandu also worked as Director of Marketing and Business Development for [[Zimbabwe Open University]].

He joined the [[Zimbabwe Revenue Authority]] as head of marketing and corporate services in 2010, before being engaged by Kalamazoo Business Systems Group International in 2012.<ref name="H"/>

Mhandu worked for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation from 1991 to 2010. He joined ZBC as a junior officer and rose to middle management and left as a general manager.

He obtained a Master’s in Business Administration degree from Success Institute in South Africa in 2002 and has several certificates in media and management obtained between 1997 and 2012.<ref name="H"/>

He went to Kwenda and Sadza secondary schools for his Ordinary Level education before attending Harare High School for Advanced Levels. On completion, Robson Mhandu enrolled at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] where he graduated with a BSc Honours in Sociology degree in 1990.

Mhandu and his wife have four children; two boys and two girls.<ref name="H"/>

'''Mhandu''' worked for the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] from '''1991''' to '''2010'''. He joined ZBC as a junior officer and rose to middle management and left as a general manager.

Master’s in Business Administration degree from Success Institute in South Africa in '''2002''' and has several certificates in media and management obtained between '''1997''' and '''2012'''. < ref name="H"/ >

'''Tertiary:''' [ [ University of Zimbabwe] ], graduated with a BSc Honours in Sociology degree in ''' 1990 ' ''. < br / >

'''Primary and secondary:''' Kwenda and Sadza secondary schools for his Ordinary Level education before attending [[ Harare High School ]] for Advanced Levels . < br/ >

Robson Mhandu grew up in Chikomba district in the Sadza area. He is a member of the [[ Methodist Church in Zimbabwe ]].< ref name="H" >[ https://www.herald.co.zw/i-bring-brand- of -qualitative-leadership-mhandu/ I bring brand of qualitative leadership: Mhandu ], '' The Herald '' , Published: July 25, 2013, Retrieved: June 9, 2021 </ref>

'''Children:''' He and his wife have four children; two boys and two girls. <ref name="H"/>

'''Robson Mhandu''' grew up in [[Chikomba]] district in the Sadza area. He is a member of the [[Methodist Church in Zimbabwe]]. <ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/i-bring-brand-of-qualitative-leadership-mhandu/ I bring brand of qualitative leadership: Mhandu], ''The Herald'', Published: July 25, 2013, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref> <br/>

'''Robson Mhandu''' is an award-winning [[Zimbabwean]] veteran journalist who works for the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] as Director of Radio Services.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbc.co.zw/zbc-board-management/ ZBC Board & Management], ''ZBC'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref> In the ''' 2013 ''' elections, Mhandu competed unsuccessfully to be a legislator for [[ Chitungwiza ]] North Constituency as a [[Zanu-PF]] candidate.

'''Robson Mhandu''' is an award-winning [[Zimbabwean]] veteran journalist who works for the [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] as Director of Radio Services.<ref name="ZBC">[https://www.zbc.co.zw/zbc-board-management/ ZBC Board & Management], ''ZBC'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 9, 2021</ref> In the 2013 elections, Mhandu competed unsuccessfully to be a legislator for Chitungwiza North Constituency as a [[Zanu-PF]] candidate.





Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Politics

Events

Awards

