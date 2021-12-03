He added that the Nissan double cab, 2.4i petrol he used to drive was a Zimpapers’ car, given to him as his facility vehicle two years earlier, and which eventually became his, through the company’s motor vehicle scheme, in 2009. Sharuko said he covered FOUR games at the Merdeka Cup, THREE games at the Agribank Cup in Vietnam, in 2007, and ONE game in Oman in 2008 yet ZIFA still went on and gave him trips to China, Jordan, Bahrain, Yemen and all the other countries that he never went to.<ref name="Nehanda"/>

In response to Masomere's claims, Sharuko wrote an article saying he did not own a house in 2007 let alone a stand, anywhere in Zimbabwe and he stayed at rented premises in [[Chitungwiza]] owned by Lucky Gundani at Number 15242 in New Zengeza 4.

Zimbabwe lost 3-2 to Finland after having taken a 2-0 lead at the break; lost 2-0 to Vietnam and drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan. The results were pre-determined.<ref name="NR"/>

Once in Vietnam, he said, "Robson and [Godfrey] Japajapa (head of delegation), masqueraded as coaches. Therefore, they were my assistants.”

Masomere further added that he had been told by the then [[ZIFA]] CEO [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] not to pick a team or assistant coaches but just turn up at the airport. Masomere said he knew that meant all the players and officials in the travelling party “knew exactly what was happening”.

<blockquote>"We used to do our discussions [team planning] in Robson’s room. We discussed about these trips and how rich paying they were. They divulged to me that they had bought cars and built, to completion, their houses [from past payments]."</blockquote>

[[Luke Masomere]], who was invited to take charge of a makeshift national team on a trip to Vietnam in November 2007, said Sharuko “would show excitement” whenever in the presence of the betting syndicate honcho, Wilson Raj Perumal, who was jailed in Finland.

Time, as it usually does, is the best judge and I hope my good people of Chakari, when the clock that keeps time on my service on this company reaches the 20th year landmark on Thursday, will have cause to celebrate.

I have never masqueraded as the next Pope, which means I have a lot of flaws as a human being, but those who know me closely know that I’m just a simple guy from Chakari, who loves his Manchester United and tries to work hard for my little family, who look to me as daddy and not as a Senior Sports Editor.

There is a danger that in anger you end up losing your focus and by opening your mouth, to let loose, you end up making a lot of monumental blunders that are not necessary at this sensitive period of this case which gave Chakari its own version of Black Friday.

It has never happened before in this world, you know, a journalist being banned from football for life in this world by his national association, and so when you break virgin territory, as we have done in this case, it’s important to take every step with caution.

The lawyers, too, feel it’s premature to do that and, during such sensitive times, only a fool will not take the recommendations of his legal counsel and, as much as I know that there will be many disappointed people today that I can’t discuss that ‘ban’ slapped on me, all I can do is to beg for your understanding.

They are not walking alone, because that’s the same story with my folks back home in Chakari, but as much as I would like to talk about it, say something about it, I’m sorry that I can’t do it now because my superiors here feel the time isn’t right to do that.

<blockquote>"“I know they all want me to go to considerable lengths to say my side of the story, to answer some of the questions that are haunting their minds, to shed some light on the darkness that filtered through their world, to give a meaning to all this.

Reacting to the life ban by Zifa, Sharuko said his conscience was clean. He wrote:

Sharuko and fellow journalist turned [[Monomotapa United Football Club]] football administrator [[Hope Chizuzu]] were banned for life for allegedly taking part in a match-fixing scam that saw Zimbabwe’s national football team lose matches in Asia.

Robson Sharuko was banned for life by the [[Zimbabwe Football Association]] (Zifa) for his role in the Asiagate match-fixing scandal.

Robson Sharuko is a veteran sports journalist in Zimbabwe. He is employed by Zimpapers where he is the editor of H-Metro. Before his appointment as H-Metro editor, Sharuko was the Senior Sports Editor for The Herald for 29 years.

Background

Children

Sharuko has a daughter.[1]

Career

Life Ban For Asiagate

Alleged Role In Match-fixing

Masomere revealed Sharuko's alleged role in the match-fixing saying:

