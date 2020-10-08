Difference between revisions of "Rocker Vybz"

| '''The Ape''' Album
| [[Mcy Ghost]]
| 2020
 
| '''[https://music.apple.com/za/album/lotta-hunnids-feat-troy-maren-single/1501808505 Lotta Hunnids]''' (feat. Troy Maren)
 
Latest revision as of 07:07, 8 October 2020

Rocker Vybz
Mr Rockers.jpg
2018.
Background information
Birth nameAdolf Lee Dizamuhupe
Also known asRocker Vybz
Born (1998-02-26) 26 February 1998 (age 22)
Zimbabwe
OriginJohannesburg,Gauteng,South Africa
Genres
  • Hip hop music
  • Hip Hop
  • Dancehall
  • Afro pop music
  • Afro pop
  • Reggae
Occupation(s)
  • Record producer
  • Singer-songwriter
Years active2015–present
LabelsEmpire Mc Records
Associated acts

Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe,(Born 26 February 1998)professionally known as Rocker Vybz[1] is a Zimbabwean Record producer, Disc Jockey (DJ), entrepreneur and the co-founder of Mc'Lee Photography & Urban Wear based in Johannesburg, South Africa.[2]

Early life

Adolf Lee Diza was born in Dzivarasekwa3, Harare. He is the first born in the family of four, Adolf attended his primary school at Nhamburiko primary school from 2004 - 2008, then proceed to Karoi Enterprises Primary Schoocl where he finished his primary school level, he then proceed to first link College Secondary School

Rocker Vybz dropped his first single "Dem Talk Bout Me" featuring YK Junior ('2017') followed by "Slay Queens" which was taken off from his first debut Extended Play Mix tape entitled 'Non-Believers Extended Play". Rocker Vybz is the former Lil Moniez Entertainment & Empire Mc Records inhouse producer whom has produced quite a huge number of records and has worked with lot of people in both music production and Photography Side.

Music career

Rocker Vybz began his music career in 2010 at the age of 12 when he started as dancehall singer/songwriter before he became a music producer, he later changed from being a dancehall musician and jumped into music production. he was mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Jah Cure, Don Corleone etc.

During high school days, Rocker Vybz met with Mcy Ghost at whitestone college in Johannesburg, South Africa the two eventually became close friends and later decides to start working together as Mcy Ghost's Producer and Public Relations,as well as getting some help and support from his cousin sister and close friend *"Mc François"* whom was also helping him putting up studio equipment together and started a record label called "Empire Mc Records" and also produces under Mcy Ghost's Record label Lil Moniez Entertainment

Rocker Vybz Aims to release his first EP None Believers Extended Play which he dedicated for all the people that has never belived in him, The EP will be dropped soon date to be announced.[3]

Musical style

Influences

Rocker Vybz is mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Vershon, Don Corleone & Gemini Major[4]

Discography

Albums

Album Title Album Details
None Believers EP[5]
  • Released: 4 july 2018
  • Label: Empire Mc Records | Lil Moniez Ent
  • Formats:

Production Discography

Singles/Albums Produced by Rocker Vybz

Song Artist Year
The Ape Album Mcy Ghost 2020
Lotta Hunnids (feat. Troy Maren) Rocker Vybz 2020
Days Of Flurgas" EP/Album Lentano 2020
Unoda Ndiitesei Rocker Vybz 2020
I wanna know (Featuring. Muleck Solto Rocker Vybz 2019
Zamira (Featuring. Briss Mbada & Stilo Magolide Mcy Ghost 2019
Bad Energy Michie-Kay 2019
Moeda (Featuring. King Drosa Muleck Solto 2019
Stole My Swag (featuring Polo Stuntiin and Rocker Vybz ) Crocerfella 2019
Money (featuring Briss Mbada) Mcy Ghost 2018
Adrift King Qodim (Crisco) 2018
VEJA O SWEG Muleck Solto 2018
Trigger Mcy Ghost 2018
Ghost Mixtape Vol.1 & Vol.2 Mcy Ghost 2018
Praying For Money Mcy Ghost 2018
FreeStyle (AKA Diss) Mcy Ghost 2018
The Vault (Podcast) Mixes Abra Simzz (MC/Host), Dj Madd Vybz, Dj Eve zw, 2017-2018
Navy Pink (EP) Muliz tto 2018
Through The Struggle EP (Hxzy Mindset & Female Crush) Muliz̙ tto & Y.K Junior 2017
