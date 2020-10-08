Difference between revisions of "Rocker Vybz"

Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe,(Born 26 February 1998)professionally known as Rocker Vybz[1] is a Zimbabwean Record producer, Disc Jockey (DJ), entrepreneur and the co-founder of Mc'Lee Photography & Urban Wear based in Johannesburg, South Africa.[2]

Early life

Adolf Lee Diza was born in Dzivarasekwa3, Harare. He is the first born in the family of four, Adolf attended his primary school at Nhamburiko primary school from 2004 - 2008, then proceed to Karoi Enterprises Primary Schoocl where he finished his primary school level, he then proceed to first link College Secondary School

Rocker Vybz dropped his first single "Dem Talk Bout Me" featuring YK Junior ('2017') followed by "Slay Queens" which was taken off from his first debut Extended Play Mix tape entitled 'Non-Believers Extended Play". Rocker Vybz is the former Lil Moniez Entertainment & Empire Mc Records inhouse producer whom has produced quite a huge number of records and has worked with lot of people in both music production and Photography Side.

Music career

Rocker Vybz began his music career in 2010 at the age of 12 when he started as dancehall singer/songwriter before he became a music producer, he later changed from being a dancehall musician and jumped into music production. he was mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Jah Cure, Don Corleone etc.

During high school days, Rocker Vybz met with Mcy Ghost at whitestone college in Johannesburg, South Africa the two eventually became close friends and later decides to start working together as Mcy Ghost's Producer and Public Relations,as well as getting some help and support from his cousin sister and close friend *"Mc François"* whom was also helping him putting up studio equipment together and started a record label called "Empire Mc Records" and also produces under Mcy Ghost's Record label Lil Moniez Entertainment

Rocker Vybz Aims to release his first EP None Believers Extended Play which he dedicated for all the people that has never belived in him, The EP will be dropped soon date to be announced.[3]

Musical style

Influences

Rocker Vybz is mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Vershon, Don Corleone & Gemini Major[4]

Discography

Albums

Album Title Album Details None Believers EP[5] Released: 4 july 2018

Label: Empire Mc Records | Lil Moniez Ent

Formats:

Production Discography

Singles/Albums Produced by Rocker Vybz