Difference between revisions of "Rocker Vybz"

Latest revision as of 13:23, 25 October 2020
|Rocker Vybz
2018.
|Background information
|Birth name
|Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe
|Also known as
|Rocker Vybz
|Born
|26 February 1998
Zimbabwe
|Origin
|Johannesburg,Gauteng,South Africa
|Genres
|Occupation(s)
|Years active
|2015–present
|Labels
|Empire Mc Records
|Associated acts
Adolf Lee Dizamuhupe,(Born 26 February 1998)professionally known as Rocker Vybz[1] is a Zimbabwean Record producer, Disc Jockey (DJ), entrepreneur and the co-founder of Mc'Lee Photography & Urban Wear based in Johannesburg, South Africa.[2]
Early life
Adolf Lee Diza was born in Dzivarasekwa3, Harare. He is the first born in the family of five, Adolf attended his primary school at Nhamburiko primary school from 2004 - 2008, then proceed to Karoi Enterprises Primary Schoocl where he finished his primary school level, he then proceed to first link College Secondary School
Rocker Vybz dropped his first single "Dem Talk Bout Me" featuring YK Junior ('2017') followed by "Slay Queens" which was taken off from his first debut Extended Play Mix tape entitled 'Non-Believers Extended Play". Rocker Vybz is the former Lil Moniez Entertainment & Empire Mc Records inhouse producer whom has produced quite a huge number of records and has worked with lot of people in both music production and Photography Side.
Music career
Rocker Vybz began his music career in 2010 at the age of 12 when he started as dancehall singer/songwriter before he became a music producer, he later changed from being a dancehall musician and jumped into music production. he was mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Jah Cure, Don Corleone etc.
During high school days, Rocker Vybz met with Mcy Ghost at whitestone college in Johannesburg, South Africa the two eventually became close friends and later decides to start working together as Mcy Ghost's Producer and Public Relations,as well as getting some help and support from his cousin sister and close friend *"Mc François"* whom was also helping him putting up studio equipment together and started a record label called "Empire Mc Records" and also produces under Mcy Ghost's Record label Lil Moniez Entertainment
Rocker Vybz Aims to release his first EP None Believers Extended Play which he dedicated for all the people that has never belived in him, The EP will be dropped soon date to be announced.[3]
Musical style
Influences
Rocker Vybz is mostly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Vershon, Don Corleone & Gemini Major[4]
Discography
Albums
|Album Title
|Album Details
|None Believers EP[5]
|
Production Discography
Singles/Albums Produced by Rocker Vybz
|Song
|Artist
|Year
|The Ape Album
|Mcy Ghost
|2020
|Lotta Hunnids (feat. Troy Maren)
|Rocker Vybz
|2020
|Days Of Flurgas" EP/Album
|Lentano
|2020
|Unoda Ndiitesei
|Rocker Vybz
|2020
|I wanna know (Featuring. Muleck Solto
|Rocker Vybz
|2019
|Zamira (Featuring. Briss Mbada & Stilo Magolide
|Mcy Ghost
|2019
|Bad Energy
|Michie-Kay
|2019
|Moeda (Featuring. King Drosa
|Muleck Solto
|2019
|Stole My Swag (featuring Polo Stuntiin and Rocker Vybz )
|Crocerfella
|2019
|Money (featuring Briss Mbada)
|Mcy Ghost
|2018
|Adrift
|King Qodim (Crisco)
|2018
|VEJA O SWEG
|Muleck Solto
|2018
|Trigger
|Mcy Ghost
|2018
|Ghost Mixtape Vol.1 & Vol.2
|Mcy Ghost
|2018
|Praying For Money
|Mcy Ghost
|2018
|FreeStyle (AKA Diss)
|Mcy Ghost
|2018
|The Vault (Podcast) Mixes
|Abra Simzz (MC/Host), Dj Madd Vybz, Dj Eve zw,
|2017-2018
|Navy Pink (EP)
|Muliz tto
|2018
|Through The Struggle EP (Hxzy Mindset & Female Crush)
|Muliz̙ tto & Y.K Junior
|2017
