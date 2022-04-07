[[File:Dynamos-vs-black-rhinos-violence.jpg|thumb|right|Mutuma fights with Obey Gada]] Mutuma was involved in a fight during the Dynamos vs [[Black Rhinos FC]] in the [[Chibuku Super Cup]] knock out with [[Obey Gada]] which saw him being sent off and his team being knocked out. Roderick Mutuma went on to fight with his team captain [[Murape Murape]] at the training ground over a disagreement of whether to accept a bonus proposal which was tabled by Dynamos, the players were suspended and later pardoned by the club.<ref>[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/mutuma-murape-suspended/ Mutuma and Murape suspended], ''Soccer24'', Published 21 Aug 2014, Retrieved: 26 Sept 2014</ref>

In April 2022, Rodreck Mutuma retired from football. At the time he was not a footballer for any team and said that no Zimbabwean team tried to acquire his services.<ref name="HM">Bruce Chikuni, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/roddie-retires-maverick-forward-quits-at-34/ RODDIE RETIRES. . .Maverick forward quits at 34], ''H-Metro'', Published: April 7, 2022, Retrieved: April 7, 2022</ref>

'''Roderick Mutuma''' “The Prince” is a Zimbabwean former footballer . He played FC Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo.<ref>[http://www.herald.co.zw/mutuma-joins-fc-lupopo/], ‘’The Herald’’, Published 21 December 2018, Retrieved: 18 September 2019</ref>. He is a former player for [[Yadah FC]] and the Zimbabwe National team Warriors as a striker. He is one of the few players to have crossed the "great divide", Playing for [[Dynamos]] and going to play for the Dembare rivals [[CAPS United Football Club]] in the first half of 2015. Mutuma has earned himself the title '''''nomadic player''''' as he frequently move from one football club to another.

Background

Roderick Mutuma was born on 5 April 1988 in Mvuma and started primary education at Njerere Primary School,[2] after which he started having interest in playing football when he was transferred to Mopani Primary School in Zhombe.

Position

Striker

Club career

Roderick Mutuma started his professional career with Mvuma Stars in 2003 a Division Two club after which he was transferred to Zim Alloys a Division One club based in Gweru.[3] His stay at Zim Alloys would be brief as he moved to Mimosa Football Club, a mining company owned club. He later moved to Bulawayo based Quelaton FC in the Division One which he helped stay in the championship.[3] In 2010, he returned to Gweru, joining another Division One club BVM, in the middle of the 2010 season Mutuma moved to Sporting Manhenga. At the beginning of the 2011 Mutuma would sign for top-flight club Dynamos.[3] In his first season with Dynamos, Mutuma won the Castle Lager Premiership Golden Boot [4] scoring 14 goals in the process and helping Dynamos win its first league title in 4 years. In 2012 Mutuma went on to score 19 goals in all competitions and help Dynamos retain the league title.[5]

In 2013 he trekked down to South Africa and played for Bloemfontein Celtic on a “long term deal”.[6] Mutuma made 14 appearances for Celtic most of them coming on as a substitute and scoring 2 goals in the process.[7] In April 2014 Celtic terminated Rodrick Mutuma’s contract by “mutual consent”, seeing Mutuma return to Dynamos. After the expiry of Mutuma's contract with the Glamour boys and inconclusive negotiations with the Dembare executive, Mutuma signed for CAPS United Football Club at the beginning of 2015.[8]

He quit Caps United when the club went through some financial difficulties in 2015.[9] He returned to the club a few weeks later, but eventually left mid-season to return to Dynamos.[10]

Mutuma then joined Highlanders Football Club were he was signed by Dutch coach Erol Akbay who was a long time admirer of the player. However, in May 2017 Mutuma was again on the move as he quit Highlanders, citing unpaid wages and bonuses. He then joined Yadah Stars for the remainder of the season. In March 2018 Mutuma was reported to have rejoined Caps United Football Club again.

National Team Caps

The player has represented the National team on several occasions.

Retirement

Controversy

Mutuma was involved in a fight during the Dynamos vs Black Rhinos FC in the Chibuku Super Cup knock out with Obey Gada which saw him being sent off and his team being knocked out. Roderick Mutuma went on to fight with his team captain Murape Murape at the training ground over a disagreement of whether to accept a bonus proposal which was tabled by Dynamos, the players were suspended and later pardoned by the club.[12]

Trivia

Roderick Mutuma has a passion for arts and music, he is involved in helping build an arts and culture organization called Tione Chipo Chako Arts He assists the organization in the mobilization of resources. He is also a board member of the organization along with other musicians like Tererai Mugwadi [13]

Mutuma was part of the Caps United squad that traveled to Bulawayo for a weekend match against Highlanders for a challenge match meant to honor the ascendancy of Kembo Mohadi as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner (2011-2013 with Dynamos)

Mbada Diamonds Cup winner (2011 and 2012 with Dynamos)

Golden Boot award winner (2011 with Dynamos)

TM Challenge Cup winner (2012 with Dynamos)

Independence Cup winner (2011 with Dynamos)

Bob 87 Trophy winner

NetOne Charity Shield winner



