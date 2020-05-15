Difference between revisions of "Rodger Christian Moyo"

In July 2018, Rodger Christian Moyo was elected to Ward 18 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 409 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Bubi RDC with 409 votes, beating Andrew Nduna Matshazi of MDC-T with 343 votes and Ezekiel Moyo of MDC-Alliance with 92 votes. [1]

Events

