Rodney Beatz born Rodney Tendai Gabriel Sibanda is a Zimbabwean music producer known for producing music for Jah Prayzah and Millitary Touch Movement.
Background
Education
Before he became a music producer, Rodney Beatz was going to be a pharmacist. He had already prepared to start school but did not. He also wanted to be a software engineer and actually went to school for it before he dropped out.[1]
Career
He worked for ZESA.
Rodney Beatz started working at Sunshine Studios, where he worked with award-winning Zimdancehall musician Freeman. In 2015 he joined acclaimed producers Levels and DJ Fantan of Chillspot Records from where he was noticed and invited to join Kenako Music in February 2016. He had his big break in March 2018, when he joined Jah Prayzah’s JP Entertainment upon being invited by his friend DJ Tamuka.[1]
He produced six songs off Jah Prayzah’s album Hokoyo. Rodney Beatz also produced Nutty O's Vroom, ExQ (Nzenza, Wakatemba ‘co-produced’) and Jah Prayzah (Donhodzo, Murder).
Businesses
Apart from music production, Rodney Beatz sells clothes and is also a small-scale farmer in Marondera.[1]
Songs Produced
- Vroom by Nutty O
- Nzenza by ExQ ft Freeman
- co-produced Wakatemba by ExQ ft Tocky Vibes
- Donhodzo, Kumahumbwe and Murder by Jah Prayzah
- Kuteera by Tamy Moyo ft Jah Prayzah
- which includes Mwana Ndakubirai by Holy Ten[1]
- Stonyeni by Jah Signal which is off the riddim called Step Out which he co-produced with Cymplex[2]
- Setter Pace by Cindy Munyavi ft Ghanaian musician Sherifa Gunu and Malawian musician Rina[3]
Awards
He is a three-time ‘Battle of the Beat Makers’ champion and is a relevant piece to the ‘Battle of the Beat Makers’ judging panel. Rodney Beatz was nominations for Best Producer (Star FM, GLAM and ZIMA Awards) and Best Stable with DJ Tamuka (Changamire Awards).[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 Fadzai Mathabire, One on One with Rodney Beatz the serial hitmaker, earGround, Published: July 26, 2021, Retrieved: April 12, 2022
- ↑ Cymplex, MTM combine forces, H-Metro, Published: November 7, 2018, Retrieved: april 12, 2022
- ↑ Nomuzi Mtunzi, Dancehall is no platform for vulgarity: Producer, The Standard, Published: July 2, 2017, Retrieved: April 12, 2022