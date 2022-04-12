|description= Rodney Beatz born Rodney Tendai Gabriel Sibanda is a Zimbabwean music producer known for producing music for Jah Prayzah and Military Touch Movement.

*''Setter Pace'' by [[Cindy Munyavi]] ft Ghanaian musician Sherifa Gunu and Malawian musician Rina<ref name="TS">Nomuzi Mtunzi, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/07/02/dancehall-no-platform-vulgarity-producer/ Dancehall is no platform for vulgarity: Producer], ''The Standard'', Published: July 2, 2017, Retrieved: April 12, 2022</ref>

*''Stonyeni'' by [[Jah Signal]] which is off the riddim called ''Step Out'' which he co-produced with [[Cymplex]]<ref name="HM">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/cymplex-mtm-combine-forces/amp/ Cymplex, MTM combine forces], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 7, 2018, Retrieved: april 12, 2022</ref>

'''Rodney Beatz''' born '''Rodney Tendai Gabriel Sibanda''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer known for producing music for [[Jah Prayzah]] and [[ Military Touch Movement]].

Background

He is from Marondera.[1]

Education

Before he became a music producer, Rodney Beatz was going to be a pharmacist. He had already prepared to start school but did not. He also wanted to be a software engineer and actually went to school for it before he dropped out.[1]

Career

He worked for ZESA.

Rodney Beatz started working at Sunshine Studios, where he worked with award-winning Zimdancehall musician Freeman. In 2015 he joined acclaimed producers Levels and DJ Fantan of Chillspot Records from where he was noticed and invited to join Kenako Music in February 2016. He had his big break in March 2018, when he joined Jah Prayzah’s JP Entertainment upon being invited by his friend DJ Tamuka.[1]

He produced six songs off Jah Prayzah’s album Hokoyo. Rodney Beatz also produced Nutty O's Vroom, ExQ (Nzenza, Wakatemba ‘co-produced’) and Jah Prayzah (Donhodzo, Murder).

Businesses

Apart from music production, Rodney Beatz sells clothes and is also a small-scale farmer in Marondera.[1]

Songs Produced

Awards

He is a three-time ‘Battle of the Beat Makers’ champion and is a relevant piece to the ‘Battle of the Beat Makers’ judging panel. Rodney Beatz was nominations for Best Producer (Star FM, GLAM and ZIMA Awards) and Best Stable with DJ Tamuka (Changamire Awards).[1]