Difference between revisions of "Rodney Donavan Jele"

In July 2018, Rodney Donavan Jele was elected to Ward 22 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4085 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Bulawayo Municipality with 4085 votes, beating Zeria Ngozo of Zanu PF with 1256 votes, Sarah Matyenyoka of MDC_T with 478 votes, Enitha Mililo of ZAPU with 244 votes, Edward Dave of ERA with 225 votes, Nkosilathi Dlomo, independent with 154 votes, Lazarus Ndebele of PRC with 114 votes, Thabani Sibanda of NPF with 110 votes, Ruth Sibanda of ZDU with 69 votes, Shelton Machaya of RPZ with 66 votes and John Nyoni of ZIPP with 28 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

