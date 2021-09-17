Difference between revisions of "Rodney Sikumba"
His father, George Mufalali Sikumba who was also a politician and a professional hotelier, died in 2001. Sikumba's father served in public office as Independent Ward Councillor for Dr Mubitana Ward (1993 to 2001), and president of the Livingstone Rotary Club (1999 – 2000).
His father, George Mufalali Sikumba who was also a politician and a professional hotelier, died in 2001. Sikumba's father served in public office as Independent Ward Councillor for Dr Mubitana Ward (1993 to 2001), and president of the Livingstone Rotary Club (1999 – 2000).<ref ="DM">BENEDICT TEMBO, [http://www.daily-mail.co.zm/new-lstone-mp-recounts-political-journey/ New L/stone MP recounts political journey], ''Daily Mail'', Published: August 25, 2021, Retrieved: September 17, 2021</ref><ref name="DNZ">[https://dailynationzambia.com/2021/08/23/rodney-sikumba-livingstone-centrals-new-mp/ RODNEY SIKUMBA, LIVINGSTONE CENTRAL’S NEW MP], ''Daily Nation Zambia'', Published: August 23, 2021, Retrieved: September 17, 2021</ref>
Rodney Sikumba's mother, the late Rose Cyril Hamafonko Sikumba, was an equally known and well-respected public figure who served as senior collector for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Livingstone.<ref name="DNZ"/>
Rodney Sikumba's mother, the late Rose Cyril Hamafonko Sikumba, was an equally known and well-respected public figure who served as senior collector for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Livingstone.<ref name="DNZ"/>
In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.<ref name="DNZ"/>
In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.<ref name="DNZ"/>
===Politics==
===Politics==
Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.
Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.<ref ="DM"/>
|Rodney Sikumba
|Born
|Rodney Malindi Sikumba
March 29, 1980
Livingstone, Zambia
|Nationality
|Zambian
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zambia
|Term
|8 September 2021-Present
|Political party
|United Party for National Development
|Parent(s)
|George Mufalali Sikumba (father), Rose Cyril Hamafonko Sikumba (mother)
Rodney Malindi Sikumba is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Zambia's Minister of Tourism And Arts by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.
Background
Sikumba was born in Livingstone, Zambia.
Parents
His father, George Mufalali Sikumba who was also a politician and a professional hotelier, died in 2001. Sikumba's father served in public office as Independent Ward Councillor for Dr Mubitana Ward (1993 to 2001), and president of the Livingstone Rotary Club (1999 – 2000).[1][2]
Rodney Sikumba's mother, the late Rose Cyril Hamafonko Sikumba, was an equally known and well-respected public figure who served as senior collector for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Livingstone.[2]
Age
Rodney Sikumba was born on March 29, 1980.[2]
Children
Sikumba has three children; one daughter and two sons.[2]
Education
He began his formal education at Zambezi Primary before advancing to St. Raphael’s where he completed secondary school.[2]
Rodney Sikumba has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Zambia and a Masters in Business Administration – Strategy and International Business from Hult International Business School (USA). Sikumba is also trained in Diplomatic Practice Protocol and Public Relations from the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International studies.[3]
Career
After graduating from the University of Zambia, Rodney Sikumba joined Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia Plc, as a graduate trainee. In 2006, Sikumba joined Celtel Zambia Plc (now Airtel) as a Corporate Sales Executive. After completing his master's degree in the United States, Sikumba returned to Zambia and was appointed Head of Customer Experience for Airtel Zambia.
In 2014, he was headhunted to lead Zamtel's Enterprise Department. He successfully managed a portfolio valued at US$22million.
In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.[2]
Politics
Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.[1]
Positions Held
- Board Chairperson – Livingstone Tourism Association
- Board Member – Livingstone Chamber of Commerce & Industry
- Board Member – Tourism Council of Zambia
- Board Member – Destination Livingstone.
- Member - Wildlife Licensing Committee
- Member - Tourism Development Fund Committee
- Charter President - Rotary Club of Mosi-oa-Tunya[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 BENEDICT TEMBO, New L/stone MP recounts political journey, Daily Mail, Published: August 25, 2021, Retrieved: September 17, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.5 RODNEY SIKUMBA, LIVINGSTONE CENTRAL’S NEW MP, Daily Nation Zambia, Published: August 23, 2021, Retrieved: September 17, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Rodney Sikumba M.P. - Livingstone Constituency, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: September 17, 2021