Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.<ref name="DM"/>

Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.<ref name="DM"/>

In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.<ref name="DNZ"/>

In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.<ref name="DNZ"/>

Rodney Malindi Sikumba is a Zambian politician. He was appointed Zambia's Minister of Tourism And Arts by Hakainde Hichilema in September 2021.

Background

Sikumba was born in Livingstone, Zambia.

Parents

His father, George Mufalali Sikumba who was also a politician and a professional hotelier, died in 2001. Sikumba's father served in public office as Independent Ward Councillor for Dr Mubitana Ward (1993 to 2001), and president of the Livingstone Rotary Club (1999 – 2000).[1][2]

Rodney Sikumba's mother, the late Rose Cyril Hamafonko Sikumba, was an equally known and well-respected public figure who served as senior collector for the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Livingstone.[2]

Age

Rodney Sikumba was born on March 29, 1980.[2]

Children

Sikumba has three children; one daughter and two sons.[2]

Education

He began his formal education at Zambezi Primary before advancing to St. Raphael’s where he completed secondary school.[2]

Rodney Sikumba has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Zambia and a Masters in Business Administration – Strategy and International Business from Hult International Business School (USA). Sikumba is also trained in Diplomatic Practice Protocol and Public Relations from the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International studies.[3]

Career

After graduating from the University of Zambia, Rodney Sikumba joined Professional Insurance Corporation Zambia Plc, as a graduate trainee. In 2006, Sikumba joined Celtel Zambia Plc (now Airtel) as a Corporate Sales Executive. After completing his master's degree in the United States, Sikumba returned to Zambia and was appointed Head of Customer Experience for Airtel Zambia.

In 2014, he was headhunted to lead Zamtel's Enterprise Department. He successfully managed a portfolio valued at US$22million.

In 2017, Sikumba established the Hult Investments Group of Companies (HIGC) whose portfolio includes; Hult Ice, Hult Apartments, Hult Travel & Tours Limited (HTTL) and Hult Commodities.[2]

Politics

Sikumba joined UPND in 2001, the same year that his father was earmarked to stand as the party's first MP in Livingstone. In 2021, he stood for election as a UPND candidate for the first time and won.[1]





Positions Held

Board Chairperson – Livingstone Tourism Association

Board Member – Livingstone Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Board Member – Tourism Council of Zambia

Board Member – Destination Livingstone.

Member - Wildlife Licensing Committee

Member - Tourism Development Fund Committee

Charter President - Rotary Club of Mosi-oa-Tunya[3]