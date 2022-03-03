Difference between revisions of "Rodreck Chindoko"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Rodreck Chindoko''' was elected to Ward 23 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 973 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his ag...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:09, 3 March 2022
In July 2018, Rodreck Chindoko was elected to Ward 23 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 973 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chaminuka RDC with 973 votes, beating Patrick Tatenda Mugwambi of MDC Alliance with 275 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022