Before his ascendancy at Monomotapa, Dhlakama had basically coached at all levels in youth football, craftily utilising his good rapport with young players from his teaching background. He led the [[Midlands]] Under 20 side to the [[Peter Ndlovu]] Trophy in 1998 and in 2006 achieved National Youth Games success with the Midlands Under 20s. He was duly rewarded, being given the national schools select side, which he led to two gold medals in three-nation tournaments featuring Malawi and Zambia. Having cut his coaching teeth in the Midlands, it was fitting that his first job at club level be in the province. He assisted Kwekwe Cables in a successful premiership play-offs campaign in 2001, helping out head coach, the late Nani Muchiwa. Two years later as assistant to the late Lovemore Nyabeza, Chrome Stars were also promoted into the PSL. In 2005 Zimasco United became the latest beneficiaries of his turnaround skills when they won promotion into Division One under his tutelage.

He took the Young Warriors to the Under-17 Africa Youth Championships in Algeria (2009) as well as qualifying for the group stages in the CAF Champions League as the head coach of the now defunct Monomotapa Football Club after eliminating giants such as ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, Ajax Cape Town of South Africa and Simba FC of Tanzania. He was also successful in Swaziland. Until his appointment at [[Chapungu Football Club]], he was head coach at airmen Blue Swallows who made an impressive start in the 2017 [[ZIFA]] Northern Region Division One League, amassing nine points from five matches and were just four points behind pacesetters [[Herentals Football Club]].<ref name="Herald">Paul Mundandi and Ray Bande, [https://www.herald.co.zw/rodwell-dhlakama-bounces-back/], ''The Herald, Published: 25 April, 2017, Accessed: 7 April, 2020''</ref> He was appointed Ngezi Platinum F.C. interim coach in September 2019 and managed to lead the team to a top 4 finish. After this good showing the team decided to give him the job on a substantive basis.<ref name="Chronicle">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ngezi-well-with-rodwell-gaffer-to-head-technical-team/], ''The Chronicle, Published: 20 December, 2019, Accessed: 7 April, 2020''</ref>

He is a holder of several coaching certificates and of the four levels of soccer coaching in Zimbabwe, he says he went through all four. He also did a FIFA Solidarity Course, hold an Olympic Committee Certificate for Football Coaches and British Eurospace Certificate for coaching. That is how far he went in terms of football education.

Rodwell Dhlakama was born at the Mhondoro Ngezi rural hospital. He was left in the custody of his maternal grandparents while his parents relocated to their original roots in [[ Chipinge ]]. His grandmother, Regina Tshakalisa Mutizira, passed away while Dhlakama was in Form 3 at Ngezi High School.

Born in Chipinge 45 years ago , he grew up there and partly in [ [Mutare ] ]. Dhlakama enjoyed sporting afternoons at school from a young age. At school he was a very good athlete. He was very quick over short distances which became an added advantage when he played soccer as a striker . He is a qualified high school teacher, he started as a school coach in [[Shurugwi]] after qualifying from the [[Belvedere Technical Teachers College]] with a Diploma in Education .<ref name="Independent">Kudzai Tigere, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2009/03/05/coach-dhlakama-a-turnaround-master/], ''The Independent, Published: 5 March, 2009, Accessed: 7 April, 2020''</ref>

Rodwell Dhlakama is a Zimbabwean football coach who is the current coach for Ngezi Platinum F.C. in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League after leaving Chapungu Football Club. He is a former coach of the Zimbabwe U17 national team.

Background

Dhlakama enjoyed sporting afternoons at school from a young age. At school, he was a very good athlete. He was very quick over short distances which became an added advantage when he played soccer as a striker.[2]

Qualifications

He is a holder of several coaching certificates and of the four levels of soccer coaching in Zimbabwe, he says he went through all four. He also did a FIFA Solidarity Course, hold an Olympic Committee Certificate for Football Coaches and British Eurospace Certificate for coaching. That is how far he went in terms of football education.

He is a qualified high school teacher, he started as a school coach in Shurugwi after qualifying from the Belvedere Technical Teachers' College with a Diploma in Education.[2]

Career

Playing Career

He said of his playing career, cut short by an ankle injury: he played for a number of prominent teams at the time mainly in the Eastern Highlands. He played for Tanganda and Zupco Mutare. When he was 20 years he broke his ankle and that was the end of his playing career. But the injury did not take away his love for football.

Coaching Career

He took the Young Warriors to the Under-17 Africa Youth Championships in Algeria (2009) as well as qualifying for the group stages in the CAF Champions League as the head coach of the now defunct Monomotapa Football Club after eliminating giants such as ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire, Ajax Cape Town of South Africa and Simba FC of Tanzania. He was also successful in Swaziland. Until his appointment at Chapungu Football Club, he was head coach at airmen Blue Swallows who made an impressive start in the 2017 ZIFA Northern Region Division One League, amassing nine points from five matches and were just four points behind pacesetters Herentals Football Club.[3] He was appointed Ngezi Platinum F.C. interim coach in September 2019 and managed to lead the team to a top 4 finish. After this good showing the team decided to give him the job on a substantive basis.[4]

Before his ascendancy at Monomotapa, Dhlakama had basically coached at all levels in youth football, craftily utilising his good rapport with young players from his teaching background. He led the Midlands Under 20 side to the Peter Ndlovu Trophy in 1998 and in 2006 achieved National Youth Games success with the Midlands Under 20s. He was duly rewarded, being given the national schools select side, which he led to two gold medals in three-nation tournaments featuring Malawi and Zambia.

Having cut his coaching teeth in the Midlands, it was fitting that his first job at club level be in the province. He assisted Kwekwe Cables in a successful premiership play-offs campaign in 2001, helping out head coach, the late Nani Muchiwa. Two years later as assistant to the late Lovemore Nyabeza, Chrome Stars were also promoted into the PSL. In 2005 Zimasco United became the latest beneficiaries of his turnaround skills when they won promotion into Division One under his tutelage.

Teams Coached

Kiglon

Monomotapa,

Shooting Stars,

CAPS United Football Club

Chapungu Football Club

Green Mambas (Swaziland)

Manzini Sundowns (Swaziland)

Accolades

2019 Chibuku Super Cup Runners Up medal

2008 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner (With Monomotapa under Norman Mapeza)

Premiership promotion with Kwekwe Cables

Premiership promotion with Chrome Stars

Central Region Division One promotion with Zimasco United

Voted Coach of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards in 2007.

Won gold at the Cosafa Under 17 tournament and the Anoca Zone Six Games in 2007.