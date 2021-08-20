Difference between revisions of "Rodwell Makoto"
Rodwell Makoto is a Zimbabwean chess player. He was national champion in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. He won South African open
Rodwell Makotois a Zimbabwean chess player. He was national champion in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015and 2016. He won South African open in 2012. He was awarded the Sports Man of the Year award in 2012and was part of the Zimbabwe Chess Olympiad team in 2012, 2014and 2016.
==Childhood and Education==
Rodwell Makoto is an only child. He grew up in [[Mabvuku]] attended [[Batanai Primary School]] for primary school, and [[Msengezi High
Rodwell Makotois an only child. He grew up in [[Mabvuku]] attended [[Batanai Primary School]] for primary school, and [[Msengezi High ]], in [[Chegutu]] and [[Prince Edward ]], Harare. He also studied Computer Science at the University of South Africa.<ref name="journey"> [https://africachessmedia.com/2018/05/22/the-inspiring-journey-of-an-african-chess-im/ Inspiring], ''The Inspiring Journey of an African Chess IM , Published: 22 May 2018 , Retrieved: 21 June 2018''</ref>
He has coached chess in schools round Randburg area and Boskop primary school in Honeydew.<ref name="coaching"> [http://youthvillage.co.zw/2013/04/kotov-rodwell-makoto-zimbabwe-national-chess-champ-interview/], ''Kotov Rodwell Makoto-Zimbabwe national chess champ Interview , Retrieved: 21 June 2018''</ref>
He has coached chess in schools round Randburg area and Boskop primary school in Honeydew.<ref name="coaching"> [http://youthvillage.co.zw/2013/04/kotov-rodwell-makoto-zimbabwe-national-chess-champ-interview/], ''Kotov Rodwell Makoto-Zimbabwe national chess champ Interview , Retrieved: 21 June 2018''</ref>
In 2017 he conducted a number of high intensity chess clinics for selected trainees in Kenya.<ref name="kenya"> [https://kenyachessmasala.com/2017/04/im-rodwell-makoto-zimbabwe-visits-kenya.html], ''IM Rodwell Makoto of Zimbabwe visits Kenya , Published: 16 April 2017 , Retrieved: 22 June 2018''</ref>
In 2017he conducted a number of high intensity chess clinics for selected trainees in Kenya.<ref name="kenya"> [https://kenyachessmasala.com/2017/04/im-rodwell-makoto-zimbabwe-visits-kenya.html], ''IM Rodwell Makoto of Zimbabwe visits Kenya , Published: 16 April 2017 , Retrieved: 22 June 2018''</ref>
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
Latest revision as of 11:44, 20 August 2021
|Personal information
|National team
|Zimbabwe
|Born
|August 2, 1987
Rodwell Makoto is a Zimbabwean chess player. He was national champion in 2007, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016. He won the South African open in 2012. He was awarded the Sports Man of the Year award in 2012 and was part of the Zimbabwe Chess Olympiad team in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Childhood and Education
Rodwell Makoto is an only child. He grew up in Mabvuku attended Batanai Primary School for primary school, and Msengezi High School, in Chegutu and Prince Edward High School, in Harare. He also studied Computer Science at the University of South Africa.[1]
Chess Career
2011
4th in African Chess Championships.
2012
Won South African Open
3rd at 2012 Capablanca Open Chess Festival Prestige A
2013
Gained his IM Norm
2015
4th in TACA CUCA BGI 2015 OPEN - Angola
Winner at 2015 Capablanca Chess Tournament (IM Norm Section) - South Africa
Other interests
He has coached chess in schools round Randburg area and Boskop primary school in Honeydew.[2]
In 2017 he conducted a number of high intensity chess clinics for selected trainees in Kenya.[3]
References
- ↑ Inspiring, The Inspiring Journey of an African Chess IM , Published: 22 May 2018 , Retrieved: 21 June 2018
- ↑ [1], Kotov Rodwell Makoto-Zimbabwe national chess champ Interview , Retrieved: 21 June 2018
- ↑ [2], IM Rodwell Makoto of Zimbabwe visits Kenya , Published: 16 April 2017 , Retrieved: 22 June 2018