Difference between revisions of "Rodwell Makoto"

'''Rodwell Makoto''' is a Zimbabwean chess player. He was national champion in '''2007''', '''2011''', '''2012''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''. He won the South African open in '''2012'''. He was awarded the Sports Man of the Year award in '''2012''' and was part of the Zimbabwe Chess Olympiad team in '''2012''', '''2014''' and '''2016'''.

'''Rodwell Makoto''' is a Zimbabwean chess player. He was national champion in '''2007''', '''2011''', '''2012''', '''2015''' and '''2016'''. He won the South African open in '''2012'''. He was awarded the Sports Man of the Year award in '''2012''' and was part of the Zimbabwe Chess Olympiad team in '''2012''', '''2014''' and '''2016'''.