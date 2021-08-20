Difference between revisions of "Rodwell Makoto"

−

'''Rodwell Makoto''' is an only child. He grew up in [[Mabvuku]] attended [[Batanai Primary School]] for primary school , and [[Msengezi High School]], in [[Chegutu]] and [[Prince Edward High School]], in [[Harare]]. He also studied Computer Science at the University of South Africa.<ref name="journey"> [https://africachessmedia.com/2018/05/22/the-inspiring-journey-of-an-african-chess-im/ Inspiring], ''The Inspiring Journey of an African Chess IM , Published: 22 May 2018 , Retrieved: 21 June 2018''</ref>

