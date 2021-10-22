Roger Baylis is a Zimbabwean former golf player. He is currently a golf development coach. One of his prodigies is Scott Vincent while Brendon de Jonge also benefitted from him.

Background

Baylis suffers from knee arthritis which makes it difficult for him to walk. He had one of the legs operated on without any success and went to India in early 2015 for another corrective surgery. [1]

Children

Baylis' eldest son is named Mike. Together with Mike, Roger set up the Baylis Golf Academy in 2014.[1]

Career

Baylis is the long-serving head professional at Chapman Golf Club and national coach for the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA). He got the job at Chapman in 1986 after moving from Warren Hills Golf Club. A lot of junior golfers followed Roger Baylis to Chapman Golf Club while other juniors came from Royal Harare.[1]

Players that have benefitted from Baylis are Mark Cayeaux, the late Lewis Muridzo, Brendan de Jonge, Bruce McDonald, Nyash Mauchaza, Scott Vincent, Clive Nguru and Ray Badenhorst among many others.[2]