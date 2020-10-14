Difference between revisions of "Roger Hawkins"

Roger Hawkins is a Zimbabwean director and film producer best known for films such as The Legend of the Sky Kingdom (2003), The Silent Fall (2006) and The Lion of Judah (2009).

Background

Born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Education

Hawkins graduated with a BSc degree in agriculture from the University of Natal. After earning his BSc, he became a school teacher, advertising copywriter, fumigator, soil surveyor, research assistant, lounge pianist and landscape gardener. He studied directing at the independent film school Raindance Film Festival.

Career

Hawkins resigned from his job as a math teacher in 1993 to pursue a career in the performing arts. He staged a musical he wrote and directed called The Singer. Following the success of The Singer, Hawkins produced the TV series Adventure Unlimited and the television film Choose Freedom. Hawkins directed the 60-minute TV film Dr Juju, which was shot in six days.

In 2003, Hawkins released his full-length animated feature film The Legend of the Sky Kingdom. It was made in Harare and pioneered a technique called "junkmation". The film was chosen among the top five of 1,300 entries at the World Animation Festival in France. Hawkins worked with fifteen people and spent four years making the film. The characters and sets in the film were made from discarded items such as car parts, tools, kitchen utensils, pipes and pieces of wood.

Selected Filmography

The Legend of the Sky Kingdom (2003)

The Silent Fall (2006)

(2006) Chose Freedom

Dr Juju

The Lion of Judah (2009)








