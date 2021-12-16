Difference between revisions of "Rogers Manyangadze"
Rodgers Foroma Manyangadze also referred to as Rogers Manyangadze Foroma is a Zimbabwean lawyer and judge of the High Court.
Career
On 17 July 2013, Rogers Manyangadze was sworn in by Godfrey Chidyausiku as a Labour Court president in a bid to meet the increased number of judicial officers created by the new Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe. Manyangadze was sworn in together with Fatima Maxwell, Ms Evangelista Kabasa and Mr Lawrence Murasi.
He the Labour Court bench from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce where he worked as a legal adviser.[1]
On 29 September 2021, Rogers Foroma Manyangadze took an oath as a judge of the High Court. He was among nine judges who were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission after 35 aspiring candidates were interviewed to fill the vacant positions of the High Court after the promotion of six senior High Court judges to the Supreme Court bench.[2]
- ↑ Four new Labour Court judges sworn in, The Chronicle, Published: July 18, 2013, Retrieved: December 16, 2021
- ↑ Nine new judges to be sworn in, The Herald, Published: September 28, 2021, Retrieved: December 16, 2021