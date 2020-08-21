Difference between revisions of "Rojas Mashoro"

In July 2018, Rojas Mashoro was elected to Ward 6 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1561 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chiredzi RDC with 1561 votes, beating James Chitsange of MDC-Alliance with 306 votes, Paul Muzamani, independent with 161 votes and Knowledge Matsilele, independent with 107 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]