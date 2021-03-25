Rockford Josphat is a versatile musician, song writer, and dancer who among other artistes popularized the Urban Grooves genre in the New Millennium. Fondly known as Roki, the controversial but talented artist made a name when he featured on Leonard Mapfumo's hit song 'Seiko' which topped the charts in the early 2000s.

Background

He was born on 7 July 1985 in Madagascar and raised in Park Town Waterfalls in Harare. .He was once married to Mafriq lead vocalist Pauline Gundidza but the two separated. They have two kids 'Sky' and 'Minana'. He then married his dancer Melody “Chocolate” Musekiwa and they have one child called 'Dawn'. As before he also dumped Melody after a two year relationship.[1]

Music career

After a successful collaboration with Mapfumo, the controversial but talented artist went on to release his first single 'Suzanna' in 2001 which became an instant hit. In 2003 his talent was handsomely rewarded when he received a National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for the Most Promising Artist for 2003. He went on to release a string of hits such 'Ayawo' which proved popular among the youth. In 2007, the dreadlocked artist released his first album which carried the hit "Chidzoka". The video to the song was voted the best video of the year while the song itself was voted the best song of the year in 2007. He is currently working on a new album which is still untitled with one of Africa's most talented and versatile Hip Hop and Rnb producers Shay-Zar of Tha Mix Masterz/Gandanga Music Inc.

Grooming other Artistes

Roki has groomed many young artists including Taurai Mandebvu of the 'Better man' fame. Mandebvu, started off as a dancer in Roki’s band and was later weaned to become his own man and now he is a force to reckon with in the industry. His song 'better man' managed to secure a place in the top 20 of Power FM's top 100 in 2012. He also groomed Discord who is part of the popular Mafriq group. Recently, he has nurtured dancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love who is currently riding high with songs such as 'Pamamonya ipapo'. Award- winning Stunner also passed through his hands.[2]

Videos

Mc Chita featuring Roki: Dandaro

Roki featuring Ammara: Number one

Chidzoka

Roki featuring Pauline: Zuva nezuva

Roki performing live at HIFA

Controversy

Roki’s ex- wives Pauline Gundidza and Melody Musekiwa were in April 2012 thrown out of their lodgings in Waterfalls after Roki failed to pay rent for them. He had made them stay together in November 2013 to reduce costs.The ex-wives who were staying at Number 702 Parkway, Waterfalls where they accummulated a US$628 debt. Roki who has five officials children with four different women had been involved with many women.[3] Roki has also been in the limelight for the wrong reasons chief among them being a father of six children with five different women.[4]

Love Life

Roki has had a troubled love-life, being in a string of relationships. He is reported to have fathered 6 children with 5 different women.[5]

In 2014, it was reported that Roki was dating fellow musician Ammara Brown, daughter to the late iconic musician Andy Brown. There was speculation of them wanting to get married.[6]











