Rockford Josphat is a versatile musician, song writer, and dancer who among other artistes popularized the Urban Grooves genre in the New Millennium. Fondly known as Roki, the controversial but talented artist made a name when he featured on Leonard Mapfumo's hit song 'Seiko' which topped the charts in the early 2000s.

Background

He was born on 7 July 1985 in Madagascar and raised in Park Town, Waterfalls in Harare.[1]

Siblings

Roki is the second born and only son in a family of three. He has sisters named Olga and Belinda.[1]

Parents

His mother was Florence Josphat nee Masona. She was employed by the Zimbabwe National Army’s transport department before she retired. Roki's father Herbert Dustin Josphats was a soldier.[1] She died in 2017.

Children

As of 2014, Roki has 5 children with 5 different women.[2] A 2015 report stated that Roki is allegedly a father of six with five different women.[3]

Roki said his children are:

Sky

Rockford

Josphat

Joy

Dawn[2]

Music career

After a successful collaboration with Mapfumo, the controversial but talented artist went on to release his first single 'Suzanna' in 2001 which became an instant hit. In 2003 his talent was handsomely rewarded when he received a National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for the Most Promising Artist for 2003. He went on to release a string of hits such 'Ayawo' which proved popular among the youth. In 2007, the dreadlocked artist released his first album which carried the hit "Chidzoka". The video to the song was voted the best video of the year while the song itself was voted the best song of the year in 2007.

Passion Java Records

In June 2021, Roki released singles Zviriko and Uchandifunga on the label fronted controversial pastor Passion Java. The singles were well received by Roki's fans.[4]

Roki's Uchandifunga video sparked controversy on social media after it broke the Zimbabwean record as the fastest song to hit a million views on Youtube.

Roki’s offering became the first video in Zimbabwe to amass over 1 million views in just four days. Following this astonishing achievement, many social media critics raised concern over the massive gain in such a short period of time.

Some went as far as accusing him of buying views on Youtube while another section applauded him for his major comeback.[5]

Grooming other Artistes

Roki has groomed many young artists including Taurai Mandebvu of the 'Better man' fame. Mandebvu, started off as a dancer in Roki’s band and was later weaned to become his own man and now he is a force to reckon with in the industry. His song 'better man' managed to secure a place in the top 20 of Power FM's top 100 in 2012. He also groomed Discord who is part of the popular Mafriq group. He nurtured dancehall sensation, Soul Jah Love who released songs such as Pamamonya ipapo. Award-winning Stunner also passed through his hands.[6]

Videos

Mc Chita featuring Roki: Dandaro

Roki featuring Ammara: Number one

Chidzoka

Roki featuring Pauline: Zuva nezuva

Roki performing live at HIFA

Controversy

Roki’s ex-wives Pauline Gundidza and Melody Musekiwa were in April 2012 thrown out of their lodgings in Waterfalls after Roki failed to pay rent for them. He had made them stay together in November 2013 to reduce costs. The ex-wives who were staying at Number 702 Parkway, Waterfalls where they accumulated a US$628 debt. Roki who has five officials children with four different women had been involved with many women.[7] Roki has also been in the limelight for the wrong reasons chief among them being a father of six children with five different women.[8]

Abuse

Roki allegedly beat up his girlfriend, Nyasha Valerie, broke into her house and stole all the furniture before disappearing. Earlier in 2016, Roki's violence had allegedly led to her miscarriage.[9]

Roki disappeared to South Africa amid allegations of assaulting his girlfriend. He returned to Zimbabwe in 2017 following the death of his mother. [4]

Love Life

Pauline

He was once married to Mafriq lead vocalist Pauline Gundidza but the two separated. They have two kids 'Sky' and 'Minana'.

Melody Musekiwa

He then married his dancer Melody “Chocolate” Musekiwa and they have one child called 'Dawn'. He also dumped Melody after a two year relationship.[10]

Ammara Brown

In 2014, it was reported that Roki was dating fellow musician Ammara Brown, daughter to the late iconic musician Andy Brown. There was speculation of them wanting to get married.[11]

Roki has a child with Amanda Naude. The two reconciled in 2019 after living separate lives for 11 years. Initially, the couple started dating after Roki’s break-up with Pauline.

Roki and Amanda have a son together.[12]