Difference between revisions of "Roland Russell Stephens,"

He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1947. In 1957, Stephens graduated from Bob Jones University. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a master’s degree in 1952, and from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1956.<ref name="Z"/>

Roland entered a surgical residency at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennesse after an internship in Lansing, Michigan. After finishing his residency he joined a medical group at Berrien General Hospital, a group that was soon to become the Southwestern Medical Clinic. He went on to become a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

−