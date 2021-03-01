Difference between revisions of "Rollergs"

'''rollerg''', is an upcoming [Zimdancehall]] artist. rollerg is popularly known for songs that include ''handimboteerera zvavanotaura'' and ''garaineni''.

'''rollerg''', is an upcoming [Zimdancehall]] artist. rollerg is popularly known for songs that include ''handimboteerera zvavanotaura'' and ''garaineni''.

rollerg, is an upcoming [Zimdancehall]] artist. rollerg is popularly known for songs that include handimboteerera zvavanotaura and garaineni.

Career

Rollerg announced his entry into the Zimdancehall fray with his hit song "handimboterera" which made him an instant hit. He went on to record his album Babie rakanaka" which carried tracks such as "canival". In his career, rollerg has worked with other artists in the genre such as Freeman, Lady Squanda and Killer T. He has one award to his credit for the most hard working artist outside of Harare.<ref name="zimail"> godknows shumba [http://www.rollerg.tk

Awards

Nominated for the best artist outside Harare award

Discography

Silent Killer

musazoshamisika

handimboteerera

canival

babie rakanaka

Awards

Videos

musazoshamisika

Crystal video