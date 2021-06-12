Difference between revisions of "Romeo Gasa"

Romeo Gasa is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician. Gasa has a band named Extra Valembe.

Gasa has in the past been accused of being an Alick Macheso copycat.

Background

Romeo Gasa's father is Webster Gasa who was also a musician.[1]

Career

In 2007 Romeo Gasa won the Chibuku Road To Fame Competition.[1]

He released his album Pin Code in 2014. The album carried the song Simbi Hombe which made him a household name.[2] He released his seventh album Tamba Irikurira in 2019. The album featured Doctor Tawanda on the song Zino Irema.[3]

Controversies

Theft Allegations

In 2014 there were reports that Romeo Gasa allegedly stole a mobile phone and duped Ndlowane Super Sounds manager Assan Mandizvidza of US$1 600 cash in Mberengwa. The case was reported at Mberengwa Police Station under case number RRB 2073633.

Mandizvidza said they were supposed to share money after staging three shows with Gasa. He said after they had calculated the money, Gasa’s manager left the venue saying he wanted to get change at a nearby shop but did not return while Gasa also disappeared. Gasa admitted that he was aware of the police report.

He said Ndolwane Sounds were looking for his manager and not him. He said he was not guilty of anything.[4]

Discography

Albums

Sungura Kompressor

Pin Code (2014)

(2014) Mupedza Nyaya (2015)

(2015) Bho Zvekuti

Tamba Irikurira (2019)