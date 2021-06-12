Romeo Gasa is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician. Gasa has a band named Extra Valembe.

Gasa has in the past been accused of being an Alick Macheso copycat.

Background

Romeo Gasa's father is Webster Gasa who was also a musician.[1]

Career

In 2007 Romeo Gasa won the Chibuku Road To Fame Competition.[1] He was first disqualified after clinching the prize after some of his young brothers who were part of the band were discovered to be under the competition qualification age of 18.[2]

In 2013 Gasa and Diamond Studios were caught in a wrangle. It was alleged that Diamond Studio boss, Steady Munyanyi confiscated Gasa’s instruments thereby grounding the youngster and his band, Extra Valembe. However, Gasa watered down the reports saying:

“I have always been a farmer and this obviously is the season so I am busy preparing my fields, but l am still going out to play with my band for functions and scheduled gigs.”

Pressed about the wrangle, Gasa said he was not yet able to ‘talk freely’ about the issue as it was yet to be rectified.[2]

He released his fourth album Pin Code between 2013 and 2014.[3] He released his seventh album Tamba Irikurira in 2019. The album featured Doctor Tawanda on the song Zino Irema.[4] In 2014 he was deserted by key band members who accused him of being greedy and selfish.[5]

Loss of Music Equipment

In March 2016, Gasa lost his musical equipment to thieves in Dzivarasekwa. The musician reported the case at Dzivarasekwa Police Station under case number RRB 2717630. The instruments that included a combo and bass bins were stolen while being repaired in Dzivaresekwa.[6]

Romeo Gasa Foundation

Through the Romeo Gasa Foundation, the musician has helped the less fortunate. He first made public his charity works when he roped in blind street musician Daniel Gonora for his album launch in 2019.

Proceeds from that show went towards Gonora’s upkeep, while some were donated to disadvantaged people across the country.[7]

In March 2020, Gasa hosted his birthday party at Danhiko Project. He was accompanied by Nadia Hope Trust leader Vongai Bvirakure. Bvirakure, who is partnering Gasa in his philanthropy, revealed that the two are also relatives.[8]

Controversies

Theft Allegations

In 2014 there were reports that Romeo Gasa allegedly stole a mobile phone and duped Ndlowane Super Sounds manager Assan Mandizvidza of US$1 600 cash in Mberengwa. The case was reported at Mberengwa Police Station under case number RRB 2073633.

Mandizvidza said they were supposed to share money after staging three shows with Gasa. He said after they had calculated the money, Gasa’s manager left the venue saying he wanted to get change at a nearby shop but did not return while Gasa also disappeared. Gasa admitted that he was aware of the police report.

He said Ndolwane Sounds were looking for his manager and not him. He said he was not guilty of anything.[5]

Discography

Albums

Sungura Kompressor

Simbi Hombe

Pin Code (2014)

(2014) Mupedza Nyaya (2015)

(2015) Bho Zvekuti

Code 263 (2018)

(2018) Tamba Irikurira (2019)

Videos

Mr Brown

Romeo Gasa - Kudira Jecha starring LadyStorm

Romeo Gasa-independence gala 2021