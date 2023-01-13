Difference between revisions of "Ronald Chitiyo"
Latest revision as of 13:41, 13 January 2023
|Ronald Chitiyo
Image Via Soccer 24
|Born
|Ronald Chitiyo
June 10, 1992
Harare
|Other names
|"Rooney"
|Occupation
|Parent(s)
|Frank Chitiyo (father)
|Awards
|2012 Soccer Star of the Year Second Runner-up
Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a midfielder. He is well known for his dribbling skills and for scoring spectacular goals.
Background
Ronald Chitiyo was born on June 10, 1992, in Kuwadzana 5, Harare and grew up in Epworth.[1] He is the son of Frank Chitiyo, a former Division One player with Mhangura Football Club, and he states that he draws his inspiration from his dad.[1]
Career
Chitiyo started playing football when he was in grade four before joining Douglas Warriors in 2010. In 2011, he would join Monomotapa Football Club and go on to claim the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up that season.
He would attend trials in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town, facilitated by Edzai Kasinauyo, who is believed to have been his manager at the time.[2]
He returned to Monomotapa that season, as negotiations at the South African-based clubs were not favourable. However, Chinomakwa Nani, known as Monoz by supporters, would be relegated at the end of the 2013 season and this would see Chitiyo joining Dynamos the following season.[3]
He was a part of Callisto Pasuwa's all-conquering squad that lifted the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title a record fourth consecutive time.[4] At the end of the 2014 season, Chitiyo signed a 6-month contract with DeMbare.[5]
Club Sportif Sfaxien
Chitiyo joined Tunisian club Club Sportif Sfaxien in August 2017 after an impressive performance during CAPS United’s CAF Champions League run that year.
Gallery
Videos
Awards
Bob @ 91 Cup Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal (2 times)
Teams Played For
- Douglas Warriors
- Monomotapa Football Club
- Dynamos Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club
- Club Africain (Tunisia)
Trivia
- Ronald Chitiyo supports Manchester United[6]
- Ronald Chitiyo was once passionate about playing for CAPS[1]
- Chitiyo is actually a product of Dynamos Juniors, having featured for them in as early as 2005.[7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Chitiyo — Monos’ prolific goalscorer, The Standard, Published: 30 Sep 2012, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015
- ↑ Augustine Hwata, Ronald Chitiyo back from SA trials, Herald, Published: 4 Feb 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015
- ↑ Jairos Saunyama, Ronald Chitiyo wants out of Monomotapa, The Standard, Published: 27 Oct 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015
- ↑ Chitiyo signs one-year deal with DeMbare, New Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 30 Mar 2015
- ↑ Gemazo, CHITIYO TO EARN US$100'000 PER SEASON, Dembare DotComs, Published: 13 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015
- ↑ Ronald Chitiyo, Facebook post, Ronald Chitiyo Facebook profile, Published: 1 Dec 2012, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015
- ↑ Albert Marufu, Chihoro speaks on football and juju, The Standard, Published: 26 May 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015