Chitiyo joined Tunisian club Club Sportif Sfaxien in August 2017 after an impressive performance during CAPS United’s CAF Champions League run that year.

He was a part of [[Callisto Pasuwa|Callisto Pasuwa's]] all-conquering squad that lifted the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] title a record fourth consecutive time.<ref name="newzim">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-20789-Chitiyo+signs+one+year+Dynamos+deal/sports.aspx Chitiyo signs one-year deal with DeMbare], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 30 Mar 2015</ref> At the end of the 2014 season, Chitiyo signed a 6-month contract with DeMbare.<ref name="DembareDotComs">Gemazo, [https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/815804891838334:0 CHITIYO TO EARN US$100'000 PER SEASON], ''Dembare DotComs'', Published: 13 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref>

He returned to Monomotapa that season, as negotiations at the South African-based clubs were not favourable. However, [[Chinomakwa Nani]], known as Monoz by supporters, would be relegated at the end of the 2013 season and this would see Chitiyo joining [[Dynamos Football Club|Dynamos]] the following season.<ref name="StandardChtiyoExit">Jairos Saunyama, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/10/27/ronald-chitiyo-wants-monomotapa/ Ronald Chitiyo wants out of Monomotapa], ''The Standard'', Published: 27 Oct 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref>

He would attend trials in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town, facilitated by [[Edzai Kasinauyo]], who is believed to have been his manager at the time.<ref name="Herald">Augustine Hwata, [http://www.herald.co.zw/ronald-chitiyo-back-from-sa-trials/ Ronald Chitiyo back from SA trials], ''Herald'', Published: 4 Feb 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref>

Chitiyo started playing football when he was in grade four before joining [[Douglas Warriors]] in 2010. In 2011, he would join [[Monomotapa Football Club]] and go on to claim the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up that season. He would attend trials in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town, facilitated by [[Edzai Kasinauyo]],who is believed to have been his manager at the time.<ref name="Herald">Augustine Hwata, [http://www.herald.co.zw/ronald-chitiyo-back-from-sa-trials/ Ronald Chitiyo back from SA trials], ''Herald'', Published: 4 Feb 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref> He returned to Monomotapa that season, as negotiations at the South African based clubs were not favourable. However, [[Chinomakwa Nani]], known as Monoz by supporters, would be relegated at the end of the 2013 season and this would see Chitiyo joining [[Dynamos Football Club|Dynamos]] the following season.<ref name="StandardChtiyoExit">Jairos Saunyama, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/10/27/ronald-chitiyo-wants-monomotapa/ Ronald Chitiyo wants out of Monomotapa], ''The Standard'', Published: 27 Oct 2013, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref> He was a part of [[Callisto Pasuwa|Callisto Pasuwa's]] all-conquering squad that lifted the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] title a record fourth consecutive time.<ref name="newzim">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/sports-20789-Chitiyo+signs+one+year+Dynamos+deal/sports.aspx Chitiyo signs one-year deal with DeMbare], ''New Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 30 Mar 2015</ref> At the end of the 2014 season, Chitiyo signed a 6-month contract with DeMbare.<ref name="DembareDotComs">Gemazo, [https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/815804891838334:0 CHITIYO TO EARN US$100'000 PER SEASON], ''Dembare DotComs'', Published: 13 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref>

Ronald Chitiyo was born on June 10, 1992 , in [[Kuwadzana | Kuwadzana 5]], [[Harare]] and grew up in [[Epworth]].<ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2012/09/30/chitiyo-monos-prolific-goalscorer/ Chitiyo — Monos’ prolific goalscorer], ''The Standard'', Published: 30 Sep 2012, Retrieved: 19 Apr 2015</ref> He is the son of [[Frank Chitiyo]], a former Division One player with [[Mhangura Football Club]], and he states that he draws his inspiration from his dad.<ref name="Standard"/>

Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a midfielder. He is well known for his dribbling skills and for scoring spectacular goals.

Background

Ronald Chitiyo was born on June 10, 1992, in Kuwadzana 5, Harare and grew up in Epworth.[1] He is the son of Frank Chitiyo, a former Division One player with Mhangura Football Club, and he states that he draws his inspiration from his dad.[1]

Career

Chitiyo started playing football when he was in grade four before joining Douglas Warriors in 2010. In 2011, he would join Monomotapa Football Club and go on to claim the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up that season.

He would attend trials in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town, facilitated by Edzai Kasinauyo, who is believed to have been his manager at the time.[2]

He returned to Monomotapa that season, as negotiations at the South African-based clubs were not favourable. However, Chinomakwa Nani, known as Monoz by supporters, would be relegated at the end of the 2013 season and this would see Chitiyo joining Dynamos the following season.[3]

He was a part of Callisto Pasuwa's all-conquering squad that lifted the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title a record fourth consecutive time.[4] At the end of the 2014 season, Chitiyo signed a 6-month contract with DeMbare.[5]

Club Sportif Sfaxien

Chitiyo joined Tunisian club Club Sportif Sfaxien in August 2017 after an impressive performance during CAPS United’s CAF Champions League run that year.

Awards

Bob @ 91 Cup Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal (2 times)

Trivia

Ronald Chitiyo supports Manchester United [6]

Ronald Chitiyo was once passionate about playing for CAPS [1]

Chitiyo is actually a product of Dynamos Juniors, having featured for them in as early as 2005.[7]











