In December 2019, Chitiyo, Carlos Rusere, John Zhuwawo, and Dominic Chungwa were found not guilty of assaulting a referee by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.<ref name="Chronicle"> Sikhumbuzo Moyo [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/updated-guilty-caps-players-found-not-guilty/ UPDATED: Guilty Caps players found not guilty], ''Chronicle'', Published: 13 December 2019, Retrieved: 13 January 2023</ref>

The incident reportedly took place on 23 October 2019 at Barbourfields Stadium after the top-of-the-table clash between the Gamecocks and Makepekepe.

Chitiyo was in court again in November 2019, alongside his CAPS United teammates Dominic Chungwa and John Zhuwawu as well as an unnamed kit manager after they allegedly assaulted a Premier Soccer League security officer and Chicken Inn officials.<ref name="B-Metro"> Fungai Muderere [https://www.bmetro.co.zw/caps-united-quartet-in-court/ Caps United quartet in court], ''H-Metro'', Published: 15 November 2019, Retrieved: 13 January 2023</ref>

Madziya claimed he has lost teeth after Chitiyo assaulted him for demanding more money from what they had agreed on out of a court settlement.

He allegedly teamed up with his brother and sister in assaulting Tafadzwa Madziya, 37, after he refused to give him $1 000 to cover medical bills.

Ronald "Rooney" Chitiyo is a Zimbabwean-born footballer who plays as a midfielder. He is well known for his dribbling skills and for scoring spectacular goals.

Background

Ronald Chitiyo was born on June 10, 1992, in Kuwadzana 5, Harare and grew up in Epworth.[1] He is the son of Frank Chitiyo, a former Division One player with Mhangura Football Club, and he states that he draws his inspiration from his dad.[1]

Career

Chitiyo started playing football when he was in grade four before joining Douglas Warriors in 2010. In 2011, he would join Monomotapa Football Club and go on to claim the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up that season.

He would attend trials in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town, facilitated by Edzai Kasinauyo, who is believed to have been his manager at the time.[2]

He returned to Monomotapa that season, as negotiations at the South African-based clubs were not favourable.

However, Chinomakwa Nani, known as Monoz by supporters, would be relegated at the end of the 2013 season and this would see Chitiyo joining Dynamos the following season.[3]

He was a part of Callisto Pasuwa's all-conquering squad that lifted the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title a record fourth consecutive time.[4] At the end of the 2014 season, Chitiyo signed a 6-month contract with DeMbare.[5]

Chitiyo joined Harare City Football Club in December 2015 as a free agent on a one-year deal.[6]

He had given his former team Dynamos the preference but he decided to move on as the Glamour Boys’ offer was not appealing.

Chitiyo joined CAPS United towards the end of 2016 on a two-year deal after leaving Harare City.

Club Sportif Sfaxien

Chitiyo joined Tunisian club Club Sportif Sfaxien in August 2017 after an impressive performance during CAPS United’s CAF Champions League run that year.[7]

The Tunisian club reportedly acquired Chitiyo from CAPS United for $50 000 but reportedly failed to pay even a cent for the transfer of the forward.

As a result, Chitiyo decided against returning to Tunisia in January 2018 as he was also not paid what he had been promised by the club during his stay in the North African country.

Arrest

Chitiyo was arrested in January 2018 for assaulting his neighbour who failed to pay him money in Epworth.[8]

He allegedly teamed up with his brother and sister in assaulting Tafadzwa Madziya, 37, after he refused to give him $1 000 to cover medical bills.

Madziya claimed he had lost teeth after Chitiyo assaulted him for demanding more money from what they had agreed on out of a court settlement.

Chitiyo was in court again in November 2019, alongside his CAPS United teammates Dominic Chungwa and John Zhuwawu as well as an unnamed kit manager after they allegedly assaulted a Premier Soccer League security officer and Chicken Inn officials.[9]

The incident reportedly took place on 23 October 2019 at Barbourfields Stadium after the top-of-the-table clash between the Gamecocks and Makepekepe which the latter lost 0-1.

In December 2019, Chitiyo, Carlos Rusere, John Zhuwawo, and Dominic Chungwa were found not guilty of assaulting a referee by the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.[10]

The players’ acquittal, however, came after they each had paid $100 in admission of guilt fines at Mzilikazi Police Station CR 136/10/19 in Bulawayo.

Leaving CAPS United

Chitiyo left CAPS United in May 2022 following a dispute with the club’s hierarchy.

He was accused of being one of the ring leaders in the CAPS players’ strike which nearly led to the cancellation of their league match against Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium that same month.

Simba Bhora

Despite being forgiven by CAPS United, Chitiyo decided to leave the club to join ZIFA Northern Region Division One club Simba Bhora who were chasing promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Chitiyo and his Simba Bhora teammates celebrated their promotion to the PSL after beating Commando Bullets 3-0 on 17 September 2022.

In January 2023, it was reported that Chitiyo had requested to leave Simba Bhora ahead of their maiden appearance in the country’s top flight.[11]

Gallery

Videos

Chitiyo winnier in Bob @ 91 Final

Awards

Bob @ 91 Cup Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners medal (2 times)

Teams Played For

Douglas Warriors

Monomotapa Football Club

Dynamos Football Club

CAPS United Football Club

Club Africain (Tunisia)

Trivia

Ronald Chitiyo supports Manchester United [12]

Ronald Chitiyo was once passionate about playing for CAPS [1]

Chitiyo is actually a product of Dynamos Juniors, having featured for them in as early as 2005.[13]











