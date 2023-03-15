| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

Ronald Moyo is the chief executive officer (CEO) of Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League club Highlanders Football Club. Prior to his appointment, was the club’s spokesman and was acting CEO since Nhlanhla Dube left at the end of 2021 when his term expired.

Background

Moyo is from koSigola, just on the outskirts of Bulawayo. He was born Roland Bruce Moyo, but because of an error at the registry offices, that was only discovered when he was preparing to write his Grade Seven examinations, he has had to go by the name Ronald Moyo.

Moyo was born in Lupane where his mother had visited her sister. The name Bruce is not on his birth certificate, it is a name that was given to him by his late maternal grandfather. Despite being born into a family that supported Highlanders, Moyo became an AmaZulu footballer because he went for trials there.[1]

Education

Ronald Moyo attended Sigola Primary School and for his High School, he went to Sihlengeni. His mother also learnt at Sihlengeni Secondary School where she was active in sports, especially netball and she left a record there in terms of passing, she was also the head girl at the school.

His grandfather moved him to Induna Barracks which is where Moyo did his A-levels. Moyo studied Sociology, History and Literature, and got twelve points.

He then enrolled for Media and Society Studies at Midlands State University and in his second year had already contributed and written some articles for some local newspapers.

Ronald Moyo got an internship at Southern Eye, that is where he says his passion for football administration developed. He was stationed at the sports desk where his passion grew even more.[1]

Career

After A-level Moyo went for temporally teaching at Makhokhomba in Nyamandlovu. While he was teaching there, Ronald Moyo missed the deadline to make an application at the University of Zimbabwe. He then applied to Midlands State University.

After finishing his undergraduate degree, Moyo got attached to Bantu Rovers where he worked with the likes of Wilbert Sibanda and Methembe Ndlovu as the communications officer of the team.

The following year Ronald Moyo joined Highlanders Football Club as the communications and media officer.[1]

Highlanders

In 2018, Moyo was appointed Highlanders Football Club spokesperson. He was appointed the club's acting CEO after Nhlanhla Dube left at the end of 2021 when his term expired. On 22 March 2022, Ronald Moyo was appointed the club’s new CEO. His appointment was with effect from April 1, 2022.

Club secretary Morgen Dube said Moyo's appointment followed a “rigorous process”.

Moyo emerged the best candidate after nine people were interviewed for the position.

Former Highlanders defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, former Ingwebu marketing and sales manager Prosper Ncube, Pilate Mahlangu, Nkululeko Ndlovu, Tongai Dodo, Nqobile Ngulube, Francis Mpofu and Raymond Gonte were some of those interviewed for the position.[2]

References



